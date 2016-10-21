Rodgers leads Packers past Bears; Hoyer breaks arm

Aaron Rodgers set a record. The Chicago Bears lost another quarterback.

After a slow start in the red zone, the Green Bay Packers picked up the pace in the second half to overpower their offensively challenged NFC North rivals.

Rodgers threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, Davante Adams and Ty Montgomery emerged as playmakers in the second half and the Packers beat the Bears 26-10 on Thursday night.

Rodgers was 39 of 56, setting a franchise mark for completions in a game. It was the Packers’ first contest without injured running back Eddie Lacy.

“A lot of moving parts, a very satisfying victory at home,” coach Mike McCarthy said.

The Packers (4-2) moved effectively on short gains most of the night, but couldn’t break into the end zone until Adams caught the first of his two touchdown receptions with 9:11 left in the third quarter for a 13-10 lead.

Rodgers and Adams combined again for a 4-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 10-point lead.

The Bears (1-6) lost quarterback Brian Hoyer to a broken left arm in the second quarter. With Jay Cutler already out with a right thumb injury, Chicago turned to third-stringer Matt Barkley.

An offense that was already 31st in the league in scoring got worse. Barkley was 6 of 15 for 81 yards and two interceptions.

“Well, when you lose your starting quarterback it can be disruptive,” Bears coach John Fox said. “It’s not an excuse, it’s just a reality,”

He tried to lean on the rush against the NFL’s third-best run defense. It didn’t work either.

Kadeem Carey had 48 yards on 10 carries, including a 24-yarder. Receiver Alshon Jeffery was held to three catches for 33 yards against a Packers secondary without its top three cornerbacks because of injuries.

It got so bad for the Bears that Rodgers had more completions (37) than they had offensive plays (36) by 5:31 of the fourth quarter.

That 37th completion for Rodgers was a 2-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb for a 16-point lead.

Adams, Montgomery and Cobb each finished with at least 10 receptions.

Hoyer left early in the second quarter after getting hit by Julius Peppers and Clay Matthews on an incompletion on third-and-6 from midfield. The right-handed Hoyer looked as if he landed on his left arm. He was attended to by trainers on the field for a couple minutes before going to the locker room. Hoyer was 4 of 11 for 49 yards.

Adams had 13 catches for a career-high 132 yards, making Jordy Nelson-like moves to spin out of tackles for extra yards. Adams had just returned after going through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Cobb finished with 11 catches for 95 yards.

Montgomery, who got the start in the backfield with running backs Lacy (ankle) and James Starks (knee) out, finished with 10 catches for 66 yards, and nine carries for 60 yards.

Brown’s status unclear

East Rutherford New Jersey AP

Josh Brown’s future with the New York Giants and possibly the NFL is in jeopardy after police released journal entries and emails in which the place-kicker admitted that he repeatedly verbally and physically abused his former wife.

The league reacted Thursday by re-opening its investigation into a 2015 domestic abuse complaint made by Brown’s former wife, though prosecutors said they were closing the criminal case without filing charges because they could not secure key testimony from the woman and other key witnesses. Meanwhile, the Giants announced before traveling to London that Brown wouldn’t make the trip for a game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants said they want to review the new information released by King County law enforcement officials in Washington and reach a decision on the kicker’s future with the club, possibly next week.

Giants co-owner John Mara said he was upset the new information about Brown’s history of domestic abuse, adding that he felt it was in the best interest of the team to leave him home.

“I want to get all the information we can get,” Mara said in a radio interview with WFAN. “I am certainly disturbed by what we read. He has admitted to us that he abused his wife in the past. I think what is a little unclear is the extent of that, but what we have read about is obviously disturbing.”