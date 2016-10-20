Swift’s comeback bid continues with tryout

Robert Swift’s attempt to revive his pro basketball career continues.

More than five-and-a-half years after playing his final professional game for the Tokyo Apache, the veteran center is vying to make a comeback in the NBA Development League.

On Sunday, Swift participated in a workout, including a scrimmage, conducted by the D-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors. According to the D-League Digest website, 18 players were invited to the workout in Oakland, California.

Swift’s workout gave Santa Cruz, its parent club, the Golden State Warriors, and the D-League a chance to evaluate him.

Three days later, Swift, now 30, reflected on that experience.

“Overall the workout went well,” he told The Japan Times. “I haven’t been able to train at that high of a level in some time, so it took a bit to get readjusted. But once I did I felt comfortable on the court again. My conditioning was good, my body didn’t hurt, and I enjoyed playing with the other guys in the court both with and against.

“After the last few years of training for this, it felt good to actually have the opportunity to possibly play again. I can only offer my opinion but I believe that I showed that I am ready and willing to play again. And I can’t thank (Santa Cruz coach) Casey Hill enough for allowing me just the opportunity to come to the tryout.”

Swift’s well-publicized personal problems, including heroin addiction, followed his departure from Japan after the Great East Japan Earthquake. He has rebuilt his life, instituted an intense workout regimen and returned to playing competitive basketball in recent months. (In an exclusive interview with The Japan Times in April, Swift said that he had conquered his addiction to heroin.)

The D-League Digest reported that Casey Hill, a former Apache assistant, extended an invitation to the 216-cm Swift to attend the workout.

That workout could become the catalyst for Swift to be drafted or signed by a D-League team for the coming season. The D-League Draft will be held on Oct. 30.

What was Sunday’s experience like for Swift?

“Amazing to be out there, be able to be given the chance to come out, and then play with guys at even this caliber,” Swift was quoted as saying by the D-League Digest. “It was awesome.”

He added: “I played my game, my teammates I told them before we played that I love setting screens and love getting them open cause once they’re open and that happens a few times that creates for myself, too. So I want to get them going which will get me the shots that I want later. All the guards said they loved my screens so I did exactly what I was trying to do.”

Swift, the No. 12 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of Bakersfield High School, turns 31 in December. He played for the Seattle SuperSonics (2004-08), including under the tutelage of Bob Hill, Casey’s father, during the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons. The franchise moved to Oklahoma and Swift suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder the next season. But in those five seasons, Swift played in just 97 games. Knee injuries severely limited his playing time.

He revived his career under Bob Hill on the Apache during the 2010-11 season.

Now, he’s ready to try to do the same thing in 2016 — and perhaps for Hill’s son.

“I have the on-the-court experience from playing six or seven years pro, and now coming back, going through what I went through I have the off-the-court experience,” Swift told the D-League Digest. “I have the maturity level that I didn’t have 10 years ago. I understand things a little bit better, I can help mentor kids and younger players.”