Hossa scores 500th goal in Blackhawks win

Marian Hossa was almost headed for an awkward celebration of his 500th career goal. Then the Chicago Blackhawks put together one final push, making sure it was a sweet night for their accomplished winger.

Artem Anisimov snapped a third-period tie with his first goal of the season and then had an empty-netter with 45 seconds left, helping the Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-4 on Tuesday.

Artemi Panarin added two goals and an assist for the Blackhawks, who blew a 4-0 lead before closing strong for their second straight win after dropping their first two. NHL MVP Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the season and collected three assists, and Dennis Rasmussen also scored during Chicago’s three-goal first.

“Kind of reminded me of our last game, when we were in a really good spot and we let the other team get back in the game,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “But tonight I thought we did some better things across the board. We didn’t give up a ton and we generated some high quality stuff as well.”

Matt Read had two goals for Philadelphia, which dropped two of three on its season-opening road trip. Claude Giroux had three assists, and Steve Mason made nine saves in relief of a shaky Michal Neuvirth.

“The positive is the character to come back and tie the game in the third period,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “To stay with it and do that is a positive. The thing we’ll look at the other side is, just too loose on a couple of plays.”

Devils 2, Ducks 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Taylor Hall made his new fans very happy with two power-play goals in a 4:11 span in the second period and the Devils posted their first win.

Sharks 3, Islanders 2

In New York, Joe Pavelski scored with 2:11 left to lift San Jose over the Islanders.

Melker Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored to help the Sharks win for the third time in four games. Joe Thornton and Brent Burns had two assists each, giving both five on the season. Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to win his NHL debut.

Capitals 3, Avalanche 0

In Washington, T.J. Oshie scored twice and Alex Ovechkin picked up his first goal of the season.

Stars 2, Predators 1

In Nashville, Jason Spezza scored midway through the third period to give Dallas a win over the Predators.

Senators 7, Coyotes 4

In Ottawa, Tom Pyatt, Mark Stone and Chris Kelly had a goal and an assist each as the Senators defeated Arizona in front of a sparse crowd of 11,061 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Lightning 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

In Tampa, Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal in the sixth round of a shootout, and the Lightning beat Florida.

Wild 6, Kings 3

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Erik Haula and Jason Pominville scored for Minnesota and assisted on the other’s first-period goal, fueling the Wild for a victory over Los Angeles that triggered an early exit for Kings goalie Jeff Zatkoff.

Canadiens 4, Penguins 0

In Montreal, David Desharnais scored twice and Al Montoya made 36 saves as the Canadiens won their home opener, over Pittsburgh.

Flames 4, Sabres 3

In Calgary, Sean Monahan scored 2:26 into overtime, giving the Flames their first win of the season, over Buffalo.

Canucks 2, Blues 1 (OT)

In Vancouver, Henrik Sedin scored 1:40 into overtime after Bo Horvat tied it late in the third period, lifting the Canucks over St. Louis.