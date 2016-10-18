Seven Rangers score to bludgeon Sharks

When the New York Rangers selected Chris Kreider with the 19th pick in the 2009 draft, stardom was expected.

Entering his fourth NHL season, the left wing may be beginning to live up to the projections.

“He’s a power forward who is playing to his strengths,” New York coach Alain Vigneault said after Kreider had a goal and an assist for the third straight game as the Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Monday night.

“He’s tough to handle right now, whether on the initial rush or down low in the opposition’s end. He makes it real challenging for the other team.”

Kreider, who signed a four-year, $18.5 million contract on July 22, has three goals and three assists in New York’s first three games. According to the team, he is the first Ranger since Brian Leetch in 1992-93 to tally six points in New York’s first three games.

Kreider was one of seven Rangers to score, along with Marc Staal, Rick Nash, Kevin Hayes, rookie Jimmy Vesey, Mats Zuccarello and Michael Grabner. Twelve Rangers finished with at least one point, led by Zuccarello, who recorded a goal and two assists.

New York has won two of its first three games this season.

Tied 1-1 early in the second period, the Rangers took the lead for good on Nash’s first of the season at 4:15 of the period. The sequence began when New York captain Ryan McDonagh’s shot ricocheted off the end boards to Nash, who was in front of Martin Jones’ net.

Jones finished with 22 saves.

The lead grew to 3-1 6:06 later when Kreider’s off-wing drive ticked off Jones’ stick and into the net.

Staal’s one-timer 12:06 into the game put the Rangers ahead 1-0.

Following Staal’s goal, though, the Sharks outshot the Rangers 7-2 for the remainder of the period, culminated by Logan Couture’s 5-on-3 power-play tap-in with 57.5 seconds left.

San Jose cut the deficit to 3-2 on Brent Burns’ second of the season at 9:13 of the third.

“We had it early, then we didn’t,” said San Jose captain Joe Pavelski, who finished with a goal and three assists. “We were chasing it a little bit too much.”

New York struck back quickly as Hayes and Vesey scored 21 seconds apart to push the lead to 5-2. The goals were the first of the season for both, and for Vesey, the first of his NHL career.

Zuccarello and Grabner added empty net goals.

Avalanche 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

In Pittsburgh, Gabriel Landeskog redirected a shot by Nathan MacKinnon past Marc-Andre Fleury 22 seconds into overtime to lift Colorado over the hosts.

Red Wings 5, Senators 1

In Detroit, Mike Green scored three times for his first hat trick and Darren Helm had two goals to help the Red Wings win in their last home opener at Joe Louis Arena.

Bruins 4, Jets 1

In Winnipeg, David Pastrnak had his team-leading fourth goal of the season for Boston in a victory over the Jets.