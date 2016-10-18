Johnson, Cardinals roll past struggling Jets

Stopping the run was one of the few things the New York Jets had done well this season.

Until they faced David Johnson and the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cardinals shut down the listless Jets 28-3 on Monday night.

Johnson scored on runs of 58, 2 and 2 yards while becoming the first player to rush for three scores against the Jets since LeSean McCoy did it five years ago.

“I say it each and every week. David’s special,” Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “I mean very, very, very special. We got us one in (No.) 31.”

The Cardinals (3-3) won their second in a row to climb back to .500. New York (1-5) lost its fourth straight in a rough return to Arizona for Todd Bowles, who was defensive coordinator for the Cardinals for two seasons before getting the Jets coaching job two years ago.

“We’ve won two in a row,” Arizona coach Bruce Arians said. “We’re still just a .500 ball club, but I like the way we look right now.”

Arians took no great joy in beating Bowles. Their connection goes back to their days together at Temple three decades ago.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Arians said.

The Jets’ Ryan Fitzpatrick was 16 of 31 for 174 yards and was benched in favor of Geno Smith after New York’s longest drive of the night ended in an interception in the end zone late in the third quarter.

“As an offense we are just not consistent right now and the offense goes as the quarterback goes,” Fitzpatrick said. “I have got to play better.”

Smith’s lone series at quarterback ended when he was intercepted by Tyrann Mathieu with 4:20 to play.

“The game was 28-3 with eight minutes left in the game,” Bowles said. “We weren’t doing anything else. I just wanted to give him some reps. Like a relief pitcher, a starting pitcher, on this day you put in the relief pitcher. Fitz will be (the starter) next week.”

Arizona’s Carson Palmer, back after missing a 33-21 win at San Francisco with a concussion, completed 23 of 34 passes for 213 yards before leaving with a hamstring strain after throwing a 9-yard TD pass to Michael Floyd with 8:20 remaining.

Big Ben has surgery

Pittsburgh AP

The cartilage in Ben Roethlisberger’s aching left knee is repaired.

And while the Pittsburgh Steelers are optimistic their franchise quarterback will return sooner rather than later after tweaking the knee in the second quarter of a miserable loss in Miami on Sunday, the odds of Roethlisberger being ready for a visit from Tom Brady and the New England Patriots six days removed from the operating table is remote.

Roethlisberger rested at home Monday after undergoing arthroscopic surgery and Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said the team is confident Roethlisberger won’t be out “long term.”