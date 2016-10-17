Prescott makes case to keep job in win over Packers

Rookie Dak Prescott is stating an impressive case to remain the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

He’s off to quite the start in his NFL career after taking over following veteran Tony Romo’s preseason back injury.

Prescott threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cowboys forced four turnovers in a 30-16 win over the Green Bay Packers and their dysfunctional offense Sunday.

Prescott was 18 of 27 and shook off two fumbles and an interception to lead the Cowboys (5-1) to their fifth straight win.

“You just couldn’t ask for more inspiration from a player because everybody on this team knows what a difficult position that is to play,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

Prescott showed poise in the fourth quarter while marching the Cowboys on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley for an 18-point lead with 10:26 left.

Romo seems to be getting closer to returning. After a bye, Dallas next plays on Oct. 30 against Philadelphia.

Asked if Prescott would remain the starter against the Eagles even if Romo was ready, Jones only said, “I wouldn’t say unequivocally anything other than we just beat the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay.”

Saints 41, Panthers 38: In New Orleans, Drew Brees passed for 465 yards and four touchdowns, and Wil Lutz kicked a 52-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.

With his 15th 400-yard game, Brees broke a tie with Peyton Manning for the most in the regular season.

Seahawks 26, Falcons 24: In Seattle, Steven Hauschka’s 44-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining capped the 20th career fourth quarter or overtime comeback for Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Chiefs 26, Raiders 10: In Oakland, Spencer Ware ran for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Alex Smith picked apart the Raiders’ struggling defense.

Redskins 27, Eagles 20: In Landover, Maryland, Kirk Cousins threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns and Washington ran roughshod over one of the NFL’s top defenses.

Dolphins 30, Steelers 15: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Jay Ajayi rushed for 204 yards and two scores on 25 carries.

Bills 45, 49ers 16: In Orchard Park, New York, LeSean McCoy scored three times and the Bills extended their winning streak to four.

San Francisco’s Colin Kaepernick, who started and threw for 189 yards and a touchdown, was the target of numerous boos and chants when he kneeled during the national anthem in continuation his protest against racial oppression and police brutality.

Patriots 35, Bengals 17: In Foxborough, Massachusetts, in his first home game since the end of his “Deflategate” suspension, Tom Brady had 376 yards and three touchdowns.

Giants 27, Ravens 23: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, a banged-up Odell Beckham Jr. turned a short fourth-and-1 pass into a winning 66-yard catch and run with 1:24 to play.

Lions 31, Rams 28: In Detroit, Matt Prater made a tiebreaking, 34-yard field goal with 1:29 left and Rafael Bush made a victory-sealing interception two plays later.

Titans 28, Browns 26: In Nashville, Tennessee, Marcus Mariota threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

Jaguars 17, Bears 16: In Chicago, Blake Bortles threw for 271 yards and hit a slipping Arrelious Benn for a 51-yard touchdown in the closing minutes.