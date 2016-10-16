Osako helps Cologne climb to second

Yuya Osako provided an assist and won a penalty as Cologne defeated Ingolstadt 2-1 at home on Saturday to move up to second in the Bundesliga.

Osako, who started up front with on-form Anthony Modeste, received the ball in midfield in the 28th minute before sending an accurate pass in the air for the Frenchman, who turned inside the box and volleyed home.

Modeste converted from the spot 11 minutes later to take his goal tally to a league-leading seven in as many league games, and it again involved fine work from Osako. Holding off defender Tobias Levels near the left byline, the Japanese forward spun around the German before getting brought down in the area.

“I play in matches to score goals. I’m not satisfied just setting up goals,” said Osako, who has his sights set on earning a call-up from Japan coach Vahid Halihodzic in a season where few Japanese players are starting matches on a regular basis in Europe.

“If I keep producing the kind of performance I am, I reckon I can join the competition (for a place on the national team),” the 26-year-old said.