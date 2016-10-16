City misses two penalties, salvages point against Everton

First-place Manchester City missed two penalties in a 1-1 draw with Everton, allowing 10-man Arsenal to move into a tie atop the Premier League table with a 3-2 win over Swansea on Saturday.

Arsenal leapfrogged Tottenham into second place after its north London rival also dropped points in a 1-1 draw away to West Bromwich Albion.

Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg saved penalties from Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero — his second missed penalty this week after he was off target in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying defeat against Paraguay.

Romelu Lukaku then fired the visitors ahead in the 64th minute.

But City, which has now gone three games without a win in all competitions, equalized in the 72nd minute when Nolito headed in David Silva’s cross as former Barcelona teammates turned managers Pep Guardiola (City) and Ronald Koeman (Everton) had to settle for a point apiece.

“We did absolutely everything — Everton created just one chance which was a goal,” said Guardiola.

“The players have all the qualities to score penalties but we miss a lot. Hopefully we will score more of them in future.”

At Emirates Stadium, Theo Walcott scored twice in seven first-half minutes as Arsenal defeated Swansea for a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Swansea, in former United States manager Bob Bradley’s first game in charge, saw Gylfi Sigurdsson score in his 100th appearance for the Welsh club with a 38th-minute curling shot.

But Mesut Ozil marked his 28th birthday by restoring Arsenal’s two-goal advantage with a 57th minute-volley.

Borja Baston pulled a goal back for Swansea and Arsenal had to play the final 20 minutes a man down after Granit Xhaka received a straight red card for a challenge on Modou Barrow.

“We could never capitalize on the two-goal cushion but at least we got the three points,” said Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal manager.

Liverpool will move level with the top two if it beats bitter rival Manchester United on Monday.

Tottenham dominated possession at The Hawthorns only for former Spurs star Nacer Chadli to put the Baggies ahead eight minutes from time.

But Dele Alli’s 89th-minute equalizer preserved Spurs’ unbeaten league record.

“We missed the opportunity to achieve three points but in the same way it was a difficult game,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Chelsea hammered champion Leicester City 3-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Victor Moses.

Stoke won in the league for the first time this season as Wales international Joe Allen made it four goals in his last three games by scoring twice in a 2-0 win at home over basement club Sunderland.

Meanwhile West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win away against London rivals Crystal Palace.

Manuel Lanzini’s 19th-minute goal proved decisive in a match where Palace’s Christian Benteke missed a penalty on the stroke of halftime.

The Hammers won despite being reduced to 10 men for the final 15 minutes after Aaron Cresswell was sent off for two bookable offenses.

“I’ve been the first one lately to criticize the team and the way we played, but tonight we showed we haven’t given up and how much it means to us put a win on the board,” said West Ham captain Mark Noble.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth thrashed Hull 6-1 as Mike Phelan’s first game in full-time charge of the Tigers ended in an a thumping defeat.