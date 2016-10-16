Winnik scores twice for Capitals

Capitals coach Barry Trotz told Daniel Winnik after last season that he wanted more offense from the fourth-line grinder.

The message got through.

Winnik scored twice, on a deflection and a dazzling one-man effort, as Washington beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Saturday night in its home opener. Fourth-liners Winnik, Jay Beagle and Tom Wilson contributed the kind of scoring depth the Capitals hoped to get this season and shut down captain John Tavares and the Islanders’ top line in the process.

“Every game you need different guys to step up, and that line was the reason we won tonight,” said goaltender Braden Holtby, who made 21 saves. “They created the majority of our good chances.”

Winnik’s fifth career multi-goal game was his second in 22 regular-season games in a Capitals uniform. He led the way as the Capitals bounced back from a season-opening shootout loss at Pittsburgh to pick up their first victory.

It took until almost halfway through last season for Washington to lose two consecutive games in any fashion as it won the Presidents’ Trophy.

Penguins 3, Ducks 2

In Pittsburgh, Phil Kessel’s power-play goal in the second period stood as the winner in the Penguins’ victory over Anaheim.

Blackhawks 5, Predators 3

In Chicago, Richard Panik scored three goals for his first NHL hat trick, Scott Darling was sharp in making 33 saves and the Blackhawks earned their first victory of the season.

Sharks 3, Blue Jackets 2

In Columbus, Mikkel Boedker and Joel Ward scored for an early lead and Patrick Marleau had a power-play goal.

Blues 3, Rangers 2

In St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist and Carter Hutton stopped 33 shots.

Panthers 4, Red Wings 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Colton Sceviour scored his first goal for the Panthers and Aleksander Barkov added his second of the season.

Avalanche 6, Stars 5

In Denver, Joe Colborne had three goals for his first NHL hat trick, and Colorado withstood a 6-on-4 opportunity over the final 46 seconds to hold off Dallas.

Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 1

In Toronto, rookies Mitch Marner and Connor Brown scored to help the Maple Leafs roll over Boston for their first win of the season.

Lightning 3, Devils 2

In Tampa, Valtteri Filppula scored the go-ahead goal on a nifty redirection early in the third period and the Lightning beat New Jersey.

Wild 4, Jets 3

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Eric Staal and Chris Stewart each got their first goal with the Wild since being acquired in the offseason, helping Minnesota overcome a two-goal deficit.

Coyotes 4, Flyers 3 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored at 1:48 of overtime and the Coyotes kicked off their 20th season in the desert with a win.

Senators 4, Canadiens 3

In Ottawa, Erik Karlsson scored the winner in the shootout to lift the Senators over Montreal.

Canucks 2, Flames 1 (SO)

In Vancouver, Brandon Sutter scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Canucks a victory over Calgary.