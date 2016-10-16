Alvark cruise to win over 89ers

The Tokyo Alvark set the tone for game-long dominance with consistent scoring in the paint and tough defense, featuring a persistent pursuit of the ball.

Conversely, the Sendai 89ers never found a way to slow down the Alvark offense, and they struggled to score on a regular basis for key stretches of the game at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No 2.

It all added up to an impressive 91-69 triumph for Tokyo, which shares the top record in the B. League’s 18-team first division with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

Power forward Troy Gillenwater paced Tokyo with 21 points and 13 rebounds with three assists and two steals, while Diante Garrett had 20 points in a flashy performance that highlighted his play-making skills.

Joji Takeuchi added 11 points and 10 boards and Andrew Naymick and Shohei Kikuchi and Daiki Tanaka scored eight points apiece. Keijuro Matsui had six points on his 31st birthday, and afterward he told reporters with a smile that he enjoyed the warm greetings from his teammates and fans who wish him a special day.

The Alvark strung together a 15-0 run in the first quarter that gave them a big cushion. They led 25-10 after the opening stanza and led 45-18 at halftime.

Tokyo used good spacing of its players on the court, well-executed screens and sharp passes that let to good looks under the basket throughout the contest. Exhibit A: The Alvark outscored Sendai 60-44 in the paint, including 28-8 in the first half.

In succession, Kikuchi, Takeuchi and Kikuchi scored three consecutive layups during that definitive run in the first quarter. Gillenwater later added a 3-pointer and a nifty spin move produced an easy deuce for a 14-3 lead near the midway point of the opening period.

Tokyo made 9 of 12 2-point shots in the opening period, and, as Alvark coach Takuma Ito later said, the team’s game plan was to keep things simple and execute against Sendai. That involved a lot of layups and high percentage shots.

In the second quarter, it was more of the same. Sendai’s offense was unable to score consistently, and on the other end of the court, the Alvark quickly put points on the board.

The 89ers made 7 of 30 shots (23.3 percent) before halftime.

Garrett ignited the Alvark offense with 12 first-half points, and Takeuchi was well on his way to a double-double by the break with 11 points and seven rebounds. Kaito Ishikawa was Sendai’s top first-half point producer with four.

The 89ers didn’t reach 40 points until Ishikawa’s layup with just over 48 seconds left in the third quarter. They trailed by 27 points at that point.

Seconds later, Matsui converted a layup to put his team in front 70-41 to close out the third quarter.

On back-to-back trips down the floor, Garrett sank a shot clock-beating 3 and Gillenwater delivered a powerful slam dunk as the Alvark went in front 81-53 early in the fourth quarter, and they would lead by as many as 33 points before the final buzzer sounded.

After the game, Sendai coach Takeo Mabashi said his team is still “learning” and there are adjustments that have to be made.

He admitted that “defensive pride” is a trait of his team this season, but it was unable to slow down Tokyo over the weekend.

Mabashi singled out Masaharu Takaoka for his hustle and high-energy play, praising him for his “defensive fight” on Sunday.

Dion Wright led Sendai with 20 points and Ishikawa scored 17 with four assists. Kataoka added nine points, three assists and a steal.

Ito credited his players for “40 minutes of hard play” and for going after the 50-50 balls relentlessly. Describing the season as a process, Ito said his players performed the simple tasks — making simple passes, he offered — well.

Garrett praised his teammates for helping him succeed in the series finale.

“I thank those guys for giving me the confidence to go out there,” Garrett told reporters. “And if I can play freely, that helps out a lot, and helps my teammates a whole lot.”

Brave Thunders 68, Sunrockers 56

In Tokyo, Kawasaki won the battle on the boards and topped Shibuya for the second time in as many days.

The Brave Thunders hauled in 42 rebounds and limited the hosts to 35.

Veteran big man Nick Fazekas had 23 points and nine rebounds and Ryan Spangler chipped in with 16 points and 13 boards for Kawasaki (6-2).

The Brave Thunders outscored the Sunrockers 19-5 in the third quarter.

Ira Brown paced Shibuya (5-3) with 15 points and 11 rebounds and RT Guinn had 13 points.

Diamond Dolphins 74, Lakestars 67

In Nagoya, Justin Burrell’s 21-point performance and fellow forward Tenketsu Harimoto’s 20 points helped carry the Diamond Dolphins to their second weekend triumph over struggling Shiga.

Taito Nakahigashi added 17 points, nine rebounds for Nagoya (7-1).

Shiga held a 39-32 halftime lead. The hosts pulled ahead by outscoring the Lakestars 24-14 in the third period.

Julian Mavunga led Shiga (1-7) with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Golden Kings 83, Hannaryz 81

In Kyoto, center Lamont Hamilton showcased his scoring and passing skills with a 24-point, nine-assist game and Shuhei Kitagawa ignited Ryukyu with 23 points as the Golden Kings completed a sweep of the Hannaryz.

Hiromasa Omiya scored 14 points for Ryukyu (5-3).

Lawrence Hill paced Kyoto (3-5) with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Takuya Sato added 15 points and four teammates also scored in double figures.

SeaHorses 93, Evessa 88

In Osaka, Makoto Hiejima lit up the scoreboards with 24 points on 10-for-12 shooting and Gavin Edwards added 21 points as Mikawa handed the Evessa their second weekend defeat.

J.R. Sakuragi added 12 points and nine rebounds for the SeaHorses (5-3) and Ryoma Hashimoto matched Sakuragi’s scoring total.

Center Josh Harrellson finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds for Osaka (2-6) and Xavier Gibson had 20 points. Hiroyuki Kinoshita doled out seven assists.

Northern Happinets 72, Jets 57

In Akita, the hosts seized momentum with a dynamic second quarter and bounced back from a series-opening loss to Chiba.

The Northern Happinets (2-6) outscored the visitors 35-7 in the second stanza to grab a 53-20 lead entering the intermission.

Shigehiro Taguchi sparked Akita with 22 points, burying 5 of 6 3-point attempts. Seiya Ando had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Kevin Palmer scored 12 points.

For Chiba (3-5), Kosuke Ishii scored 19 points and Ryumo Ono and Tyler Stone each had 13. Michael Parker, who had four points, added 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Albirex BB 93, NeoPhoenix 86 (OT)

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, big man Davante Garnder had a 30-point, 20-rebound performance and Clint Chapman contributed 26 points as the hosts defeated San-en in overtime to earn a series split.

Kei Igarashi contributed 13 points and eight rebounds for Niigata (3-5).

Robert Dozier paced the NeoPhoenix (6-2) with 20 points and Richard Roby had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

B-Corsairs 81, Grouses 69

In Toyama, Masashi Hosoya had the hot hand from long range, dropping 23 points on the Grouses while draining 7 of 10 3s, and Yokohama earned its first series sweep of the season.

Jason Washburn added 13 points and Takuya Kawamura and Faye Pape Mour had 12 apiece for the B-Corsairs (3-5). Jeff Parmer had a 10-point outing.

For Toyama (1-7), ex-NBA big man Earl Barron notched a double-double (19 points, 14 rebounds), Yu Okada scored 12 points and handed out five assists and Masashi Joho scored nine points.

Second-division update: Here are the results of Sunday’s B2 games: Kumamoto Volters 75, Kagoshima Rebnise 63; Ehime Orange Vikings 79, Kagawa Five Arrows 75; Bambitious Nara 71, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 69; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 87, Shinshu Brave Warriors 86; Ibaraki Robots 95, Fukushima Firebonds 89; Gunma Crane Thunders 76, Iwate Big Bulls 64; Yamagata Wyverns 64, Aomori Wat’s 61; and Hiroshima Dragonflies 77, Shimane Susanoo Magic 55.