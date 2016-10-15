McDavid puts on show again

Connor McDavid came through with another big night and the Edmonton Oilers got another big win.

McDavid had a goal and two assists for his second straight three-point game to lead the Oilers to a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday night.

“We will be talking about him all year and for many years to come,” Edmonton coach Todd McLellan said of his 19-year-old captain. “You can have a game plan but he has all the skills and tools, a tool box that is second to none.”

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and Jordan Eberle and Mark Letestu also scored to help the Oilers complete a sweep of the teams’ season-opening home-and-home series. Cam Talbot finished with 32 saves.

McDavid showcased his speed in the first period by getting behind the Flames’ defenders for a breakaway and beating goalie Brian Elliott with a lightning-quick shot.

“He’s deadly off the rush,” Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano said of McDavid.

McDavid helped set up Eberle’s tying goal in the second period and Draisaitl’s go-ahead score early in the third.

On Draisaitl’s tiebreaking power-play goal, McDavid patiently hung onto the puck in the high slot and started a tic-tac-toe sequence with a quick pass down low to Milan Lucic, who zipped the puck across the crease to Draisaitl for a tap-in.

“I don’t really know what to say. He’s just phenomenal. He’s just that good,” Draisaitl said.

“He just makes something happen every single shift out of nothing where you think there’s nothing going on and he just creates absolute top, Grade-A chances. He’s very special.”

Sean Monahan and Michael Frolik scored for the Flames.

Predators 3, Blackhawks 2

In Nashville, Mike Fisher redirected Roman Josi’s shot late in the second period for the go-ahead power-play goal, and the Predators defeated Chicago in their season opener.

Fisher’s goal was Nashville’s third with the man advantage. P.K. Subban, the Predators’ big offseason addition, scored the first goal of the season, Josi had a power-play goal, and Ryan Johansen had three assists.

Marcus Kruger and Niklas Hjalmarsson scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost their first two games this season playing with six rookies in the lineup. Chicago has allowed six power-play goals in its first two games.

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped a flurry of shots with the Blackhawks on the man advantage over the final 1:46 to preserve the win.

Flyers 4, Kings 2

In Los Angeles, Boyd Gordon and Sean Couturier scored 48 seconds apart to kick off Philadelphia’s four-goal second period.

Couturier got two goals, Mark Streit also scored and Michal Neuvirth made 23 saves as the Flyers took a 4-0 lead.

Drew Doughty and Brayden McNabb scored in the home opener for the Kings, whose 50th anniversary season is off to an 0-2 start.