Cavs reach deal with Smith

LeBron James, Kevin Love and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers spent the last month lobbying for their friend and teammate J.R. Smith to get rewarded for his role in their championship run last season.

Eleven days before they begin their title defense, Smith finally got the deal he wanted.

The shooting guard announced on Friday night that he has agreed to terms with the Cavs. A person with knowledge of the contract told AP it’s for four years and $57 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the package has not been signed.

“We are extremely happy and proud to say we have agreed to terms to come back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, AKA the champs. AKA my brothers,” Smith announced in a video posted on Uninterrupted.com.

The 31-year-old Smith was a major contributor last season when the Cavs rallied in the NBA Finals to beat Golden State. He averaged 12.4 points and shot 40 percent on 3-pointers in 77 games, using his shooting and defense to play a crucial role in helping the Cavs become the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the finals.

He hit two big 3-pointers in Game 7 to help the Cavs come back from an eight-point deficit and deliver Cleveland its first sports championship in more than 50 years.

As important, the wild child has played with a maturity and dependability since teaming up with James that simply wasn’t there for much of his career. There have not been the off-court distractions in Cleveland that plagued Smith at other stops, with James calling him “a model citizen” earlier in the preseason.