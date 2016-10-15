SeaHorses jump out to big lead, fend off Evessa comeback

The Osaka Evessa mounted a spirited comeback during Saturday’s series opener against the visiting SeaHorses Mikawa.

But Evessa coach Dai Oketani’s squad fell short in the end, losing 76-69 at Fumin Kyosai Super Arena.

Osaka (2-5) trailed 31-7 after the opening quarter and 46-25 at halftime. A strong third quarter then saw the Evessa cut the lead to 60-55 entering the final stanza.

Mikawa center Isaac Butts, an Appalachian State alum, scored 20 points on 9-for-9 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Kosuke Kanamaru added 19 points and Gavin Edwards scored nine. Former Fukushima Firebonds floor leader Masaya Karimata chipped in with eight points and J.R. Sakuragi had five points, seven boards and four assists.

The SeaHorses (4-3) made 25 of 38 shots from 2-point range.

Evessa pivotman Josh Harrellson, the league’s leading rebounder (13.9 boards per game), scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Xavier Gibson had 13 points. Hiroyuki Kinoshita and Takuya Soma each had 11 points and Shinnosuke Negoro scored 10.

Brave Thunders 89, Sunrockers 74

In Tokyo, Kawasaki outmuscled Shibuya and comprehensively dominated in the rebounding department en route to victory.

The Brave Thunders out-rebounded the hosts 40-24 at Aoyama Gakuin University Gymnasium.

Ex-NBA big man Nick Fazekas, the league’s leading scorer (27.6 points per game), had a banner performance for Kawasaki, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He made a big impact with the clock stopped, too, draining 11 of 12 foul shots. (As a team, the visitors shot 20-for-23 from the charity stripe, and made 64.9 percent on 2-points shots, or 24-for-37.)

Ryan Spangler added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Brave Thunders (5-2) and Mamadou Diouf had 14 points. Yuma Fujii scored eight points.

Forward Ira Brown, a Gonzaga University alum, led the Sunrockers (5-2) with 24 points and nine boards, while Leo Vendrame had 14 points, nine of which came via the 3-point shot. Soichiro Fujitaka had 12 points and RT Guinn scored 11.

Shibuya attempted 30 3-pointers and 34 shots from inside the arc.

Jets 82, Northern Happinets 70

In Akita, Michael Parker’s 22-point, seven-rebound, three-block performance helped guide Chiba to a series-opening win over the hosts.

Tyler Stone chipped in with 17 points and Ryumo Ono poured in 15 for the Jets (3-4). Point guard Yuki Togashi added seven points and six assists.

Akita (1-6) turned the ball over 18 times.

Shigehiro Taguchi paced the Happinets with 19 points, knocking down five 3-pointers on nine attempts. Kevin Palmer had 13 points and seven rebounds and Deshawn Stephens also scored 13 points.

Golden Kings 81, Hannaryz 74

In Kyoto, balanced scoring helped Ryukyu prevail against the Hannaryz.

Center Lamont Hamilton had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Kings (4-3) and Ryuichi Kishimoto chipped in with 17 points. Shuhei Kitagawa scored 11 points, Anthony Hamilton added 10 and Morihisa Yamaguchi and Shota Tsuyama both had seven points.

The Kings shot 53.3 percent from inside the arc.

Kevin Kotzur paced Kyoto (3-4) with 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Sunao Murakami had an 18-point effort. Yusuke Okada added 12 points and Lawrence Hill contributed seven points and 13 boards.

Alvark 95, 89ers 69

In Tokyo, the Alvark, who were fueled by a strong shooting performance, cruised past visiting Sendai.

Tokyo (6-1) shot 11-for-26 from 3-point range and converted 23 of 42 attempts (54.8 percent) from inside the arc. The Alvark sank 16 of 19 free throws.

Iowa State alum Diante Garrett, a starting shooting guard, sparked the Alvark with 25 points, including 6-for-6 at the charity stripe. Sharpshooter Keijuro Matsui followed with 16 points, knocking down 4 of 8 3s, and power forward Troy Gillenwater had 16 points and eight rebounds. Veteran big man Joji Takeuchi added 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Tokyo, which led 49-30 at halftime. Daiki Tanaka matched Takeuchi’s scoring output in the rout at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2.

Dion Wright had a team-high 21 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the 89ers (3-4), while Masaharu Kataoka scored 13 points. Tshilidzi Nephawe, a South African native who played college ball at New Mexico State, scored nine points and Takayuki Kumagai had eight points.

Sendai only attempted three free throws (two makes) in the game.

B-Corsairs 79, Grouses 77 (OT)

In Toyama, Yokohama outlasted its former bj-league rival in overtime in the series opener.

Former Florida Atlantic University forward Jeff Parmer had 20 points and three steals for the B-Corsairs (2-5) and Takuya Kawamura supplied 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Center Jason Washburn scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Faye Pape Mour had seven points and nine boards.

Yokohama’s defense limited Toyama to 17-for-55 on 2-point shots.

Masashi Joho led the Grouses (1-6) with 21 points and Sam Willard scored 19 and hauled in 13 rebounds, while Yu Okada added 13 points. Former NBA center Earl Barron had 12 points and 15 boards and Naoki Uto finished with six assists and five steals. Yuta Miyanaga also dished out five assists.

NeoPhoenix 66, Albirex BB 64

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Robert Dozier’s 15-point, 11-rebound outing and Olu Ashaolu’s 13 points helped guide San-en past the hosts in a down-to-the-wire contest.

Richard Roby added 10 points and seven boards for the NeoPhoenix (6-1) and Shuto Tawatari scored nine points. Tatsuya Suzuki, the league leader in assists (4.7 per game), contributed eight points and five assists.

For Niigata (2-5), Davante Gardner had 17 points and Tenyoku You scored 10. Clint Chapman added nine points and eight rebounds, Kei Igarashi had eight points and Kimitake Sato poured in seven.

Diamond Dolphins 67, Lakestars 54

In Nagoya, the hosts extended their winning streak to five games by trouncing Shiga.

Jerome Tillman was the high scorer for the Diamond Dolphins (6-1) with 18 points. Frontcourt mate Justin Burrell followed with 13 points and seven rebounds, Takaya Sasayama scored 12 points and made four steals and Tenketsu Harimoto had 11 points.

After missing five games due to an ankle injury, veteran combo guard Takumi Ishizaki returned to action for Nagoya and played just over 26 minutes. He finished with four rebounds and two assists.

For Shiga (1-6), Julian Mavunga scored 15 points and Yusuke Karino had 12, while Faye Samba had nine points.

In the second division, here are Saturday’s results: Shimane Susanoo Magic 87, Hiroshima Dragonflies 85; Nishinomiya Storks 88, Tokyo Excellence 75; Gunma Crane Thunders 78, Iwate Big Bulls 64; Fukushima Firebonds 86, Ibaraki Robots 72; Earthfriends Tokyo Z 74, Bambitious Nara 66; Ehime Orange Vikings 88, Kagawa Five Arrows 83; Kumamoto Volters 96, Kagoshima Rebnise 68; Aomori Wat’s 78, Yamagata Wyverns 77 (OT).