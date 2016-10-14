Pens prevail in shootout opener over Caps

Marc-Andre Fleury spent the better part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ push to a fourth Stanley Cup watching from the bench while rookie Matt Murray backstopped the franchise to a title.

Yet rather than trade the winningest goaltender in team history in the offseason, the Penguins hung onto him, confident they could find a way to make their two-goalie tandem work.

Maybe they’re right.

With Murray out with a broken hand, Fleury made 39 saves in regulation and overtime then stuffed Washington star Alex Ovechkin in the fourth round of a shootout as the Penguins edged the Capitals 3-2 in the season opener on Thursday night.

Fleury had a chance to end things after three rounds but let Nicklas Backstrom slip the puck past him and extend the game. Pittsburgh’s Phil Kessel then beat Braden Holtby with a wrist shot initially ruled no goal before being overturned on replay and Fleury stuffed Ovechkin to help the Penguins improve to 5-0 all-time against Washington in openers.

“I didn’t finish it out, so I was a little mad,” Fleury said. “It was nice to see (Kessel) put that in and I had a chance to redeem myself and finish it out.”

Patric Hornqvist and Evgeni Malkin scored as the hosts capped a celebratory night in which they lifted their latest Stanley Cup banner to the rafters during an electric pregame ceremony by tripping up one of their biggest rivals.

Andre Burakovsky scored twice for Washington and Holtby made 28 stops but allowed three goals in the shootout.

“Obviously they have a lot of energy coming off the ceremony and we’ve been waiting to play some meaningful games for a while here,” said Holtby, who won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender last season. “Two good teams and it always ends up in a pretty good game against them.”

The Penguins began their 50th year with one final nod to their 49th, as Sidney Crosby carried the Stanley Cup onto the ice one last time and placed it on a table at center ice before joining his teammates to watch the banner slowly raised to join others the organization earned in 1991, 1992 and 2009.

Washington stayed in its dressing room while Pittsburgh threw one last bash with the Cup and Burakovsky wasted little time providing a buzzkill to the yellow glow-stick waving crowd. He finished an end-to-end rush by taking a feed from Nicklas Backstrom and beating Fleury between the legs just 59 seconds into the game.

Rangers 5, Islanders 3

In New York, Chris Kreider notched the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 25 shots in the Rangers’ victory over the Islanders.

Panthers 2, Devils 1 (OT)

In Sunrise, Florida, Aleksander Barkov scored at 2:48 of overtime to lift the hosts over New Jersey.

Stars 4, Ducks 2

In Dallas, Antoine Roussel scored the tiebreaking goal for the Stars against Anaheim.

Lightning 6, Red Wings 4

In Tampa, Tyler Johnson delivered the go-ahead power-play goal off a nifty pass from Steven Stamkos midway through the third period and the Lightning topped Detroit.

Canadiens 4, Sabres 1

In Buffalo, Brendan Gallagher had two goals, including a tip-in on Shea Weber’s shot, in Montreal’s win over the Sabres.

Jets 5, Hurricanes 4 (OT)

In Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele scored at 2:41 of overtime to give the Jets a triumph over Carolina.

Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 3

In Columbus, Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists and Boston overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit.

Blues 3, Wild 2

In St. Louis, Nail Yakupov had a goal and an assist and goalie Jake Allen made several big stops for the Blues.