Chargers win as Rivers passes Fouts

Music blared louder than normal in the San Diego Chargers’ locker room, and there was a sense of relief Thursday night after a victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers had actually finished.

Philip Rivers threw for 178 yards and one touchdown, passing Hall of Famer Dan Fouts to become San Diego’s career passing leader, and the Chargers held off the Broncos 21-13.

The victory may have saved embattled coach Mike McCoy’s job.

San Diego (2-4) was coming off a mistake-filled loss at Oakland, and earlier in the season lost three games in which it led at the 2-minute warning. There has been increasing fan discontent with the conservative McCoy, and the Chargers are trying to convince voters to approve a $1.1 billion public handout for a new downtown stadium in the form of an increase in the hotel occupancy tax.

“There is nothing like winning,” a misty-eyed McCoy said. “Especially beating a good football team in front of are home fans. It was great.”

The victory “meant a ton for Mike,” Rivers said. “It wasn’t talked about a lot on the team but veteran players . . . I felt it. Not that I expected it if it didn’t go well. I had no idea but you also you are not playing dumb. We knew we had to get this thing going in a hurry.”

The Broncos had the ball in the final seconds, but the Chargers — who had two turnovers on special teams —held.

“You can’t take winning for granted in this league,” defensive end Corey Liuget said. “When I saw it said 0:00 and that guy didn’t catch that ball, I was happy as hell. I got on my damn knee and said, ‘Thank you Lord. It’s over now.’ ”

What changed from those brutal losses, when the Chargers blew late leads?

“It was a mindset for us to go out there and finish, and everyone knew we were going to finish this game,” Liuget said.

The defending Super Bowl champion Broncos were coached by special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis after Gary Kubiak was ordered by doctors to sit this one out because of a migraine condition that mimics strokes.

“You have to give them credit,” DeCamillis said. “We know it would be a tough game because they have played a lot of close games and not won.”

Five-time defending AFC West champion Denver (4-2) was mostly sluggish behind Trevor Siemian, who was back at quarterback after rookie Paxton Lynch struggled in a loss to Atlanta. The Broncos lost their second straight game and had their NFL-record 15 straight divisional road victories snapped.

The Chargers snapped their streak of 10 straight divisional losses dating to 2014.

Rivers, in his 13th season with the Chargers and 11th as starter, has 43,094 career yards passing. Fouts threw for 43,040 yards in 15 seasons with the Bolts.

Rivers threw a 5-yard scoring pass to rookie tight end Hunter Henry to cap the game’s first possession. Rivers finished 18 of 29.

Otherwise, the Chargers had to settle for Lambo’s career-high four field goals, of 37, 21, 31 and 32 yards.

Bills focus on Kaepernick

AP

It’s a free country, so it makes no difference to Rex Ryan whether Colin Kaepernick continues to kneel in protest during the national anthem when Buffalo hosts the 49ers on Sunday.

The Bills coach is more concerned what the San Francisco quarterback can do with his arm and legs once the game begins now that Kaepernick has reclaimed the starting job.

“I’m not worried about that kind of figure,” Ryan said, referring to Kaepernick transcending football and entering the national political discussion with his public stance against racial oppression and police brutality.

“I’m worried about the quarterback,” he added. “Any time you lead a team to a Super Bowl, that’s pretty good. So that’s where our focus certainly is on preparing for him.”

Ryan has no intention of the Bills losing their concentration even though he believes standing for the anthem pays respect to members of the armed forces.

Buffalo (3-2) has won three straight, and the objective is making it four in a row, which would mark the Bills’ best streak since going 4-0 to open 2008.

“Make no mistake, we’re still kicking dirt off ourselves from the start we had,” Ryan said. “We’re not that good. We’re not good enough to overlook anybody, let alone the 49ers.”

San Francisco (1-4) has lost four straight and seeking any semblance of a spark, which is one of the reasons first-year coach Chip Kelly made the switch at quarterback by benching Blaine Gabbert.

“It’s not Blaine’s fault,” Kelly said. “We just felt we needed to do something on the offensive side of the ball to get us going. When you look at the depth of the offensive side of the ball, it’s really the one maneuver we could make.”

Little has gone right for the 49ers since a 28-0 season-opening rout of an undisciplined Los Angeles Rams opponent. In their past four games, Gabbert has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions, and the Niners have managed just 16 big plays (10 or more yards rushing, 20 or more yards passing) after having seven against L.A.

Enter Kaepernick, who made a splash with his dual-threat abilities in leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013 — a 34-31 loss to Baltimore — and to the NFC Championship Game the following year, which the 49ers lost to Seattle.