Brex pound Levanga for seventh straight victory

The Tochigi Brex took an eight-point cushion into halftime on Friday night.

When they returned to the court for the second half, the Brex raised their intensity level and overpowered the Levanga Hokkaido, cruising to a 98-66 victory in Sapporo.

The Brex (7-1) extended their winning streak to seven games.

Tochigi coach Tom Wisman’s team dropped its season opener, losing 83-68 to the Akita Northern Happinets on Sept. 24. But since then, the team has hit its stride.

The Brex operated at a high level on the offensive end in the series finale at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center. Six Tochigi players dished out three or more assists, including Americans Tommy Brenton and Ryan Rossiter, who had five apiece. The Brex finished with 25 assists against nine turnovers.

Rossiter scored a team-high 25 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the floor. Takatoshi Furukawa sank four 3-pointers in a 19-point performance for the visitors and super sub Jeff Gibbs, a 188-cm bruising forward and NCAA Division III Otterbein (Ohio) College alum, finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 16-plus minutes.

Tochigi’s Yusuke Endo added nine points, Yutaro Suda poured in eight and Yuta Tabuse had six and doled out four assists in the rout. Inside stalwart Kosuke Takeuchi, a longtime Japan national team player, had nine points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists on the night.

After out-rebounding Hokkaido 42-30 in the series opener on Thursday night, Tochigi was dominant once again in the rematch, finishing with a 48-30 advantage.

Daisuke Noguchi paced the Levanga (3-5) with 14 points. Asahi Tajima added 11 points and Daniel Miller and Ryota Sakurai scored 10 apiece before an announced crowd of 3,002.

Miller also grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds, while Yoshitake Matsushima contributed six points and six assists.