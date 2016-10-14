Laird delivers three-run blast in first inning to lead Fighters past Hawks

Brandon Laird hit a three-run homer to power the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters to a 4-1 win over the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Game 3 of the Pacific League Climax Series Final Stage on Friday.

The Fighters, who began the six-game stage with a one-win advantage for having won the PL pennant, now hold a 3-1 advantage against the Hawks and need a win or a tie to make it to the Japan Series.

With two outs and runners on the corners in the first inning, Kensuke Kondo hit an RBI single to open the scoring and Laird followed with his second home run in as many days into the left-field stands at Sapporo Dome.

Starter Kohei Arihara held the Hawks to one run — a solo homer to Akira Nakamura — on five hits while striking out seven in a solid 99-pitch effort, while Anthony Bass retired the side in the ninth for the save.

“I’m just trying to do my best for the team,” Laird said. “Arihara pitched great, Kondo came up with a big hit and it was a good win.”

Arihara said the run support from Kondo and Laird early in the game helped him concentrate on his pitching.

SoftBank starter Kodai Senga struggled with his control as he was tagged with the loss after yielding all of the Fighters’ runs in the first inning of his 5-1/3 inning outing during which he allowed five hits and two walks.