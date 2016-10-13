Nationals giving ball to Scherzer for decisive Game 5 against Dodgers

While going to ace Clayton Kershaw on short rest helped the Los Angeles Dodgers stave off elimination in their NL Division Series against the Washington Nationals, it also has raised the question:

Who will start Game 5 for the Dodgers?

“I know Kershaw isn’t pitching,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. “Thank God.”

While there will be no Kershaw and L.A. manager Dave Roberts still has not named his starter, the Nationals will hand the ball to Cy Young Award candidate Max Scherzer in the decisive Game 5 at home Thursday night.

With a spot in the NL Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs at stake, Scherzer is the man Washington wants on the mound and he’s embracing the pressure.

“I’ve kind of said over the past few days, I’ve said that a handful of times throughout my career, ‘Hey, this is the biggest start of my career,’ ” Scherzer said Tuesday. “How you handle that, going out there using the emotion of that scenario, that everything is on the line, look, I’m not going to shy away from it. This is the biggest start of my career.”

Scherzer (20-7, 2.96 ERA) lasted only six innings and lost Game 1 after giving up home runs to Corey Seager and Justin Turner. While Scherzer is looking for some redemption, the Dodgers are looking forward to another shot at him.

“I mean, we beat him once already,” first baseman Adrian Gonzalez said. “We put some pretty good at-bats against him in Game 1, and we’re confident that we can do that again.”

The Nationals also had some good at-bats against L.A. lefty Rich Hill, beating him in Game 2. Hill (12-5, 2.12) will most likely be the Dodgers’ starter in Game 5, though Roberts will use a “collection of arms” and could quickly turn to fresh 20-year-old lefty Julio Urias if there’s trouble.

Washington’s bullpen has been strong, but Scherzer is in the spotlight.

“I know who Max is and how he goes about it,” right fielder Bryce Harper said. “I think there are things we can do in the bullpen, as well, if Max doesn’t get to the ninth. He’s got a lot of help. So hopefully we’ll get a couple of runs early and do what we can to stay with our approach and stay within ourselves (and) just have a lot of fun.”

Scherzer considers the big stage plenty of fun. He said it doesn’t matter that it’s not him against Kershaw again and expects the Dodgers’ best effort and a charged atmosphere.

“It’s going to be a heck of a ballgame,” Scherzer said. “These are two great teams. We’ve seen great pitching, we’ve seen great offense, great bullpens, clutch hitting. We’ve seen it all. So the opportunity to go out there in Game 5, back in D.C. with our fans, it’s going to be a heck of an experience.”

Dee done with Padres

Mike Dee is out as president of the San Diego Padres, who were embroiled in a major controversy toward the end of another miserable season.

Managing partner Peter Seidler offered little insight into Dee’s departure Wednesday. He denied Dee was fired, but wouldn’t say whether Dee resigned or if it was a mutual decision.

Seidler said Dee’s contract wasn’t set to expire until August 2018.

Whatever happened, Dee’s ouster comes less than a month after general manager A.J. Preller was given an unprecedented monthlong suspension without pay by MLB after its investigation revealed the Padres had withheld medical information from trade partners, including in the deal that sent All-Star left-hander Drew Pomeranz to the Boston Red Sox.

“This had nothing to do with Preller,” Seidler told AP. “Mike’s not taking the fall for the A.J. stuff.”

Seidler has said that Preller’s job is safe.

“Our baseball operations area is outstanding as far as I’m concerned,” Seidler said. “We’ve got to fix our medical practices, which we’re well on our way to making happen.”

Preller had reported to Dee. Seidler, the nephew of former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley, said he and executive chairman Ron Fowler must decide whether Preller will report to them or to the new president.

Dee didn’t immediately respond to calls and texts seeking comment.

Fowler said in an email that he was in New York for collective bargaining agreement negotiations and “will have no further statement.”

The Padres had released a one-sentence statement saying simply that Fowler and Seidler “announced the departure of” Dee.