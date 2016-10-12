Kei Nishikori will participate in the ATP Tour finals in London in November. | REUTERS

Nishikori qualifies for ATP Tour finals

Reuters

LONDON – Kei Nishikori will make a third straight appearance at the ATP Tour finals next month after becoming the fifth player to qualify for the season-ending tournament, organizers said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old world No. 4 will join the top three players — Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stanislas Wawrinka — plus big-serving sixth-ranked Canadian Milos Raonic in London, the ATP said in a statement.

Nishikori has had a strong year. He won his 11th Tour title at the Memphis Open and reached the Australian Open quarterfinals as well as the U.S. Open semifinals.

Nishikori is currently nursing a muscle injury, which he sustained during the Japan Open in Tokyo last week, and was forced to sit out this week’s Shanghai Masters.

