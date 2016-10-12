49ers name Kaepernick starting QB

The San Francisco 49ers are putting their future back into Colin Kaepernick’s hands.

Coach Chip Kelly announced the decision Tuesday to bench Blaine Gabbert and to give back the starting job that Kaepernick lost midway through last season. Kaepernick has only played briefly in the opener but has generated attention with his refusal to stand for the national anthem as a form of protest.

“We were very analytical and sat down as a staff and watched tape and went over everything,” said Kelly. “We’ve had a couple days to digest everything where we are. I think offensively, we just need to be better and we just need to make a move.”

Gabbert has struggled this season for San Francisco (1-4). He is last in the NFL in yards per attempt (5.9) and has the second-worst passer rating (69.6) in the league.

“It’s not Blaine’s fault,” said Kelly. “I think as a group, offensively we need to be better in a lot of ways. So we’re going to see what we can do and make a move here. It’s really one of the only maneuvers we can make based on our depth.”

Kelly said Kaepernick’s ongoing protest had no bearing on his decision.

After leading the Niners to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season and the NFC title game the following year, Kaepernick has struggled. He lost his job to Gabbert midway through last season and then had three operations that limited his work in the offseason.

“I’m ready to play,” Kaepernick said Tuesday. “It’s been about a year since live-game action. So I’m itching to get back out there.”

Kaepernick said looking at the offense, “there’s just small things here and there that we need to clean up, we need to correct, as a whole.

“Hopefully those are things that we progress on this week and show Sunday,” he said.

Kaepernick confirmed there have been discussions with the team about restructuring his six-year contract extension, but he said he feels “no pressure” to get the deal done before Sunday’s game.

The 49ers have lost consecutive home games to the Cowboys and Cardinals while both teams started backup quarterbacks the last two weeks. Gabbert threw three interceptions and two touchdown passes combined.

He shouldered the responsibility for the most recent loss to Arizona on Thursday, when two of his interceptions on the 49ers’ side of the field led to 10 points for the Cardinals.

Gabbert expressed his displeasure with the demotion Tuesday.

“I don’t like it,” he said. “I don’t like not playing. I’m very forward about that. But at the same time, I’m going to come into work the same way I’ve always come into work the three years that I’ve been here.”

Lions sign Forsett

Allen Park Michigan AP

The Detroit Lions have signed running back Justin Forsett to bolster their short-handed backfield.

Forsett was released earlier this month by Baltimore after asking to be let go. He was on the inactive list two weekends ago and there didn’t seem to be much playing time with the Ravens in his future.

The Lions are trying to patch up their backfield, which is missing Ameer Abdullah because of foot problems.

Forsett ran for 1,266 yards in 2014. He broke his arm last season after playing in 10 games.