Hirano aims to improve game in China

Recent table tennis world cup winner Miu Hirano is hoping an upcoming stint in China will serve her in well and allow her to speed up her development ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 16-year-old made a triumphant return to Narita airport on Tuesday, two days after becoming the youngest player to win the women’s singles title, and first Japanese to do so. Her win was an amazing feat for such a young player but had the caveat that she did it after Chinese players withdrew from the tournament.

“I was aiming for a podium finish at first, but I changed my target to winning the title after the two Chinese players pulled out,” Hirano said. “It was huge for me to win it when everyone was looking to do so with no Chinese players.”

Hirano will join Ordos in China’s Super League and is scheduled to appear in the opener a day after the season starts on Saturday, a source from her new team said Tuesday.

Hirano, who will join 2012 London Games singles bronze medalist Feng Tianwei of Singapore at Ordos, heads to China as part of the Japan Sports Agency’s development program. The agency is sending promising youngsters abroad ahead of the 2020 Games in hopes they will improve with international exposure.

“I won’t be able to win the gold medal if I can’t beat Chinese players. So I am looking to get used to the Chinese style of play (in order to) to start winning,” said Hirano, who made big strides in her game over the past six months.

“I began weight training once I got into high school (this year) and I feel my lower body has grown. I got stronger all around and became capable of playing flawlessly.”

The experience of watching her teammates win the Olympic bronze medal in Brazil two months ago as a reserve, including her close friend 15-year-old Mima Ito who she beat in the World Cup quarterfinal (13-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-8), gave Hirano impetus to improve.

“My form gets better every time after beating Mima and I think the win gave me the momentum,” she said. “My form wasn’t that good but I picked up gradually and I was in top shape when I got to the final.”(At the Olympics) I saw things that are only possible to see from outside, but it was a weird position where I couldn’t take part. Watching my three teammates made me envious in a way, and it also made me feel I want to be there next time at any cost.”