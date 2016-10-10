Postecoglou tips Cahill to inflict more misery on Japan

Australia is poised to unleash its Japan specialist Tim Cahill on the Samurai Blue on Tuesday, when the two Asian giants clash in a highly charged World Cup qualifier at the Etihad Stadium.

The 36-year-old Cahill has tormented Japan over the years since the 2006 World Cup, where he struck twice in Australia’s 3-1 victory over Zico’s side in the first round.

Cahill, who now plays locally for Melbourne City, has scored five goals in eight games against Japan, and while he has yet to start during the final qualifying round for Russia 2018 (he scored the winner off the bench in a 1-0 win at the United Arab Emirates), the former Everton man is raring to go on Tuesday, according to Socceroos manager Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou said the reason Cahill has not started this campaign is because the veteran’s club season has only just started, with the A-League just one game into its fixtures.

“He has got a track record against Japan but I think I said yesterday that he’s got a strong track record against most nations. There haven’t been many he hasn’t scored against,” Postecoglou said on Monday.

“From our perspective he’s still a very important part of the setup. Whether he starts tomorrow we’ll assess today. It’s always important to know from our perspective that we know how physically demanding these games are and he hasn’t played a lot of football recently.

“The A-League has only just begun, but he’s in great condition. He just lacks some match conditioning. If he doesn’t start for sure he’ll play an important part of the game at some point and we’ve seen that in later parts of games. Even if it’s for half an hour, he can be damaging to any opponent as he has been already in this World Cup qualifying campaign.”

“He certainly wants to play and he wants to start. He’s put up his hand to start so I guess I’ll make that decision later.”

Australia arrived here late Saturday evening following a minor flight delay from Saudi Arabia, where it drew with the hosts 2-2. Despite the travel, Postecoglou said his squad is recovering well and that all 23 players are available for selection.

Australia is on top of the group with seven points from three games, and while victory over Japan in front of the Green and Gold faithful would certainly give it a lift toward Russia, Postecoglou made it clear the job will be far from over.

“Every time is an opportunity to get closer to it, but it’s not decided tomorrow,” he said. “If we win tomorrow we’re in great shape but we’re not there yet. The group has already shown it’s going to be pretty tight. It is still on the road to Russia rather than (having reached) the destination.

“For us, we’re at home. We’ve done two tough away trips and we’ve done well in both. Being at home we want to make sure we impose ourselves on the game and we want to be on the winning end of it, picking up three points.

“But that doesn’t mean we’ve got one foot in the door. There are some tough trips to come for all the countries. Even Japan, they still have to go to the Middle East in the back half of the year. They’re not easy trips as we found out.”

Japan is coming off a fortunate, injury-time win at home to Iraq on Thursday, a game that has left Australia as the favorite going into Tuesday’s contest.

While sounding confident of his game plan which he did not elaborate on, Postecoglou believes the match will be just as close as they have been in the past.

“We’re not highlighting one or two individuals,” he said. “We’ve analyzed them very closely and there’s a clear pattern there in the way they want to play their football and our job is to try to stop them as a team and not worry about one or two players.

“To be fair, the games have been pretty even; there have been a lot of draws there. I wouldn’t say we have dominance over them — far from it. I expect tomorrow night’s game to be pretty close as well. There’s a lot at stake.

“Japan have obviously had a slow start to the qualifiers and had to get a late winner against Iraq a couple of days ago. They wouldn’t want to drop another game. We know they’ll be up for the contest tomorrow and as I said, for us it’s a home game in front of our supporters after two tough away games so we want to impose our dominance.

“I think both teams will try to take control of the game. I don’t think it’ll be a case where one team will try to sit back — we certainly won’t and I don’t think Japan will. It’ll be an arm-wrestle, and the team that can win the arm-wrestle early will get out on top.”