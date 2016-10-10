Okazaki declares himself fit to face Australia

Shinji Okazaki will play through the pain in his left ankle and has declared himself ready for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Australia.

Okazaki missed training a day earlier with the injury he suffered in Thursday’s home win over Iraq, leading to the possibility that the Leicester City striker may not be fit for the Australia game.

But pain or no pain, Okazaki put his hand up, knowing the match is too crucial to miss.

“I’ve been preparing for it,” Okazaki said, when asked if he could play. “I could have gone yesterday if I really needed to do, but I stopped myself because I wanted to go all out today.

“This game will make or break our final qualifying campaign. If we win this, it will take us a lot closer to Russia. But we can’t lose our cool no matter what. We need to keep a level head so we can grab a win.”

One person who seems to be having a hard time staying cool is Japan boss Vahid Halilhodzic, who walked out on Monday’s press conference after snapping at a couple of harmless questions from both the Japanese and Australian press.

“I get criticized even if we win,” Halilhodzic said, after being asked if the recent criticism leveled at him was fair. “But I accept all the criticism with pride. Your question sounds sarcastic.

“We won last time because of our courage. Maybe it’s unusual to win in Japan with courage, which is why there are so few who enjoyed the victory. To people like them, I can only be sorry for them.

“Some think Japan are still the strongest, which is no longer the case.”

Japan captain Makoto Hasebe tried to soothe the situation on behalf of the team.

“He’s actually probably calmer than he was for the Iraq game, smiling a bit more,” Hasebe said. “He’s the type to wear his emotions on his sleeves and we understand that. Before training, he was getting emotional and trying to fire us up, and we have to use that for the better.”

Hasebe added that while Australia has taken its game to new heights under Ange Postecoglou, he believes Japan is still the better side.

“Personally, I worried more about their old style of kicking long balls at a target and chasing down seconds,” the Eintracht Frankfurt man said. “Having said that, they are getting better and better at moving the ball around.

“Our styles might be closer now, and they might have the edge physically, but we have better technique and I think we’re the better team.”