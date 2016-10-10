Amped-up Brady returns to crush Browns

Another win in the books, Tom Brady jogged off the field as he’s done so many times before.

As the Patriots fans who invaded Cleveland cheered and chanted his name, Brady waved and smiled before heading into the locker room and celebrating with his teammates.

His eyes only focused forward, he savored every second.

He missed this.

“I’m back doing what I love to do,” he said.

Looking razor-sharp at times and relatively rust-free after serving his four-game “Deflategate” suspension, Brady passed for 406 yards and threw three touchdowns to Martellus Bennett in his hyped return as the Patriots thumped the Cleveland Browns 33-13 on Sunday.

New England’s star quarterback was back — much to the relief of teammates and Patriots fans everywhere — following a ban for his role in the scandal in which an NFL investigation found that the four-time Super Bowl champion Patriots under-inflated footballs in the 2015 AFC championship game.

Brady fought commissioner Roger Goodell’s ruling for more than a year before he begrudgingly accepted his punishment.

And while it appeared he took out some frustration on the Browns (0-5), Brady insisted he’s not seeking revenge.

“This isn’t a time for me to reflect,” he said. “There’s no point at looking back at anything. Whether we won Super Bowls or lost championship games or the last four weeks, none of it matters.

“I’ve just moved on, man.”

Brady passed for 271 yards in the first half as the Patriots (4-1) rebounded from a stinging shutout last week at home to Buffalo.

Brady threw two short TD passes in the first half to Bennett before hooking up with his new teammate on a 37-yarder to give the Patriots a 30-7 lead in the third.

He thoroughly enjoyed his return, even posing like Olympic track star Usain Bolt after a 4-yard run to signal for a first down.

“I don’t run much, and when I do I get excited,” he said, smiling.

Coach Bill Belichick replaced Brady with 6:02 left, greeting him on the sideline with a handshake and pat on the back.

The 39-year-old was far from perfect, overthrowing Julian Edelman for a possible long TD, but Brady spread the ball around and showed a nice touch on a few passes, including a floater to Rob Gronkowski for 37 yards in the fourth.

“We hadn’t seen him in a while,” said Edelman, Brady’s teammate for eight seasons who was not surprised by the performance.

“You train with a guy. You go to camp with a guy. You’ve played a number of years with a guy. To see what he’s gone through, you’re going to get excited.”

Following the game, Brady basked in the adulation from the Patriots fans ringing the entrance to the tunnel, Following his news conference, Brady stylish as always in a blue tailored suit, posed for a few photos with fans before he was greeted by friends, including former Browns tight end Aaron Shea, who threw his arms around his Michigan teammate.

LeGarrette Blount added a 1-yard score for the Patriots, who all drew inspiration from Brady’s return.

“We were all intense today, all amped up,” said Gronkowski, who had five catches for 109 yards. “Tom always brings the ampness to the table.”

Packers 23, Giants 16: In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes.

Lions 24, Eagles 23: In Detroit, Matt Prater kicked a 29-yard field goal with 1:28 left then Darius Slay made an over-the-shoulder interception on the next snap, helping the Lions hand Carson Wentz his first loss with a victory over the Eagles.

Redskins 16, Ravens 10: In Baltimore, the Redskins used an 85-yard punt return by Jamison Crowder and an uncharacteristically strong performance by their defense to beat the Ravens.

Cowboys 28, Bengals 14: In Arlington, Texas, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns while fellow rookie Dak Prescott threw for a score and ran for another TD as the Cowboys beat the Bengals.

Falcons 23, Broncos 16: In Denver, Matt Ryan and the Falcons handed the Broncos their first loss since Dec. 20 last year and left the Minnesota Vikings (5-0) as the NFL’s last unbeaten team.

Steelers 31, Jets 13: In Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger passed for 380 yards and four touchdowns as the Steelers pulled away in the second half for a win over the Jets.

Bills 30, Rams 19: In Los Angeles, Nickell Robey-Coleman returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown while LeSean McCoy rushed for 150 yards as the Bills won their third consecutive game by defeating the Rams.

Raiders 34, Chragers 31: In Oakland, Derek Carr threw a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree on a fourth-and-2 gamble and added another TD pass to Amari Cooper to lead the Raiders to a victory over the mistake-prone Chargers.

Titans 30, Dolphins 17: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Marcus Mariota threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score, helping the Titans overcome a handful of big plays by the Dolphins.

Vikings 31, Texans 13: In Minneapolis, Adam Thielen caught a touchdown pass to cap Minnesota’s opening drive and finished with a career-high 127 yards as the Vikings defense flustered Brock Osweiler and the Texans.

Colts 29, Bears 23: In Indianapolis, Andrew Luck threw a 35-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton with 3:43 left to lead the Colts (2-3) past the Bears.