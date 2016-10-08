Honda likens Japan’s upcoming match against Australia to a cup final

Japan vs. Australia is high profile on any stage, but Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier will be as important as the matchup gets for the visitors — as if they were playing for a title, according to Keisuke Honda.

With Japan sitting fourth in the group, out of a qualification spot for Russia 2018, Honda on Saturday stressed the weight of the Australia game for Vahid Halilhodzic’s side despite Thursday’s heart-stopping home win over Iraq that may have saved the manager’s job — and Japan’s chances of reaching its sixth successive World Cup.

Australia, on the other hand, has been solid throughout the campaign so far and is at the top of the table after a 2-2 draw away to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“I’m really glad we won the Iraq game, but the importance of that win will depend on whether we win, draw or lose against Australia,” Honda said, after Japan’s first training session here.

“The entire squad — from the players to the coaches to the team staff — understands the importance of the match and we have to fight this like a cup final.

“In the final round, there won’t be a huge gap between the teams at the top; there never is. This matchup was going to mean something whether we play them in October, November or next year. Probably better to get it out of the way now rather than later.”

“It’s crucial, there’s no two ways about that.”

Honda credited the Socceroos for finding a way to bring in a new generation of players like 2015 Asian Cup MVP Massimo Luongo and goalkeeper Mat Ryan under coach Ange Postecoglou, who has also preferred to keep the ball on the ground in contrast to Australia’s brute-force style of the past.

Honda admitted not knowing the names of most of the current Australia players, but said they are more well-rounded than ever.

“They’ve passed on the torch. The guys who held up the team for years are gone and I’ll be honest, I can’t name most of their players,” Honda said. They don’t have the big names like they used to such as (Harry) Kewell, (Tim) Cahill.

“But they’ve got a lot of good players. I get the impression they are a deeper squad now.”

Honda added that while winning could allow his team to overtake Australia in the standings, Japan may have to settle for a draw — if need be.

“If I answer the question now, I’ll say we want to win. But once the game kicks off, that could change,” the AC Milan man said. “We’ll go for it but our plans could change. We need to pay close attention to how the game unfolds.”

The two-time World Cup star also reiterated his feelings toward Milan fans after criticizing them last week as being too fair-weather and unnecessarily harsh on the players. Honda made it clear he spoke out of love and a sense of responsibility for the club.

“I’ve always loved the (Milan supporters) and I still do but on the matter of the booing, I just don’t think they should be doing it while we’re still playing,” he said.