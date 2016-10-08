Goffin rolls into final

Belgium’s David Goffin set up a Japan Open final showdown with Australian Nick Kyrgios after beating Croatia’s Marin Cilic 7-5, 6-4 in Saturday’s semifinal.

Goffin, who had already beaten 2014 U.S. Open champion Cilic twice this year, looked to be in trouble at Ariake Colosseum when a break gave his opponent the chance to serve for the first set at 5-3.

But Goffin recovered to win the next four games and claim the first set before going on to take the second with the minimum of fuss, earning the 25-year-old his first final appearance on the ATP Tour this season.

“I didn’t think about the final or to win this tournament at the beginning of the week,” said world No. 14 Goffin, who is also looking to move closer to a spot at the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London. “I just tried to play match after match and then we’ll see.

“But I think I have the capacity to win a tournament like this. When you see players like Cilic, he won a Grand Slam, he won a Masters, and I beat him three times this year. You need a lot of things to win tournaments but this year I proved that I have a really high level. So why not one day, or maybe tomorrow, hopefully I can win a tournament like this.”

Goffin will face Kyrgios after the Australian world No. 15 beat No. 2 seed Gael Monfils of France 6-4, 6-4.

Kyrgios, who is looking for his third title of the season, again wowed the Center Court crowd with his spectacular range of shots, battering world No. 8 Monfils with raw power one minute before tying him in knots with perfect technique the next.

“That was an unbelievable match,” said Kyrgios, who drew gasps of appreciation for a spectacular between-the-legs shot midway through the second set. “I thought we both played well and the crowd loved it and I had a lot of fun.

“When I look at him and he’s hitting those shots, not many people on tour can hit those shots. He’s an unbelievable entertainer and athlete. He’s the one guy that I really look up to. He’s one of the only players who I would pay to watch play.”

Goffin found himself staring down the barrel of the 198-cm Cilic’s serve just to stay in the first set after being broken in controversial circumstances in the eighth game.

Goffin thought he had saved a break point only for the umpire to order a replay, and the Belgian argued furiously with the official before Cilic took his chance to go 5-3 up.

“It’s not easy when you have to replay the break point again,” said Goffin. “You have to focus again to save another one and then you miss by about 10 cm. It’s not easy but the reaction was really good. I was trying just to stay in the match, just to make him play a lot.”

Goffin recovered spectacularly to win the match in 1 hour, 39 minutes, leaving Cilic to rue his missed chances.

“I thought that I had a lot of small opportunities during the points, some short balls, some points that I was in control of that I lost, so it’s a little bit difficult to deal with that,” said world No. 11 Cilic.

Goffin and Kyrgios will meet for the first time in Sunday’s final.

“Nick has a fantastic serve and big forehand so it’s not easy,” Goffin said of Kyrgios, who had not lost a single service game this week going into his semifinal against Monfils.

“You have to make him run a lot. He’s really creative. You never know what he’s going to do but I’m just going to try to be solid, be aggressive and make him run.”