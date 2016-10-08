Tiger set to return after layoff

Tiger Woods confirmed Friday that he will return to action in California next week after a 14-month absence as he attempts to resurrect his flagging career.

The 14-time major winner has not played since August 2015, undergoing surgery late last year to cure a long-standing back injury.

“Out of action due to injury since August 2015, Tiger Woods will return to PGA Tour competition next week at the Safeway Open, the first event of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season,” the PGA announced in a statement.

“Woods officially committed today to the event, Oct. 10-16 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.”

Woods, 40, hasn’t competed since finishing equal 10th at the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

He had back surgery last September and a follow-up procedure to ease discomfort from a pinched nerve.

Woods eventually missed the entire season, skipping all four major championships for the first time in his career.

Woods said last month that he was targeting a return in Napa, saying his rehabilitation “is to the point where I’m comfortable making plans.”