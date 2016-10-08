Indians pounce on Price

Corey Kluber didn’t show a speck of rust. Well-rested and ready for the biggest start of his career, he wasn’t going to let the Indians lose any momentum.

Cleveland’s on some kind of roll.

Fueled by a crowd that included Cavaliers star LeBron James, Kluber carried a shutout into the eighth inning and Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer off postseason-cursed David Price, giving the Indians a 6-0 win on Friday over the Boston Red Sox and a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.

Looking healthy after a late-season leg injury, Kluber limited the AL East champions to three hits over seven innings as the overlooked Indians, who were given a slim chance of advancing before the series began, moved within one win of returning to the ALCS for the first time since 2007.

“We don’t have the big names. We don’t have the big contracts or any of that stuff,” second baseman Jason Kipnis said. “But we have 25 guys who love to compete and have bought into this team. That’s what we’ve got.”

As for Boston, David Ortiz and his teammates are in serious trouble and have to hope they can get things turned around Sunday in Game 3 at Fenway Park or their turnaround season will be over and Big Papi’s career will be done.

“Backs against the wall,” manager John Farrell said. “It’s pretty clear what lies ahead of us. We go home down 0-2. (Clay) Buchholz on the mound Sunday with an attitude of no tomorrow.”

Chisenhall connected in the second inning off Price, who fell to 0-8 in nine playoff starts and must now face the wrath of Red Sox Nation. The left-hander lasted just 3⅓ innings and once again crumbled with a chance to silence critics who say he can’t pitch in the big game.

Despite the loss, a defiant Price is convinced he’ll get another chance.

“I know my number is going to be called again to pitch another game in 2016,” he said.