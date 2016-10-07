Italy manages draw against Spain

Spain appeared to have started its new era better than Italy but the Azzurri maintained their unbeaten home record in World Cup qualifiers with a 1-1 draw in Turin on Thursday.

Spain lost to Italy in the round of 16 at the European Championship, and was set for a measure of revenge when Vitolo scored in the 55th minute following a rare mistake from veteran Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

But Daniele de Rossi converted a penalty with eight minutes remaining after Eder was tripped by Sergio Ramos, and preserved his team’s formidable home record. Italy has won 43 World Cup qualifiers, drawing the other seven.

“We made a good impression here,” Spain coach Julen Lopetegui said. “Italy is strong and, if you let them, their players can hurt you. . . . I am satisfied, we showed character and ambition. We are on the right path.”

Spain and Italy are level on points in Group G after winning their opening qualifiers. Only the top team qualifies for the 2018 World Cup in Russia automatically.

This was the first real test for both sides after changing coaches after Euro 2016.

The 2-0 defeat to Italy marked the end of Vicente del Bosque’s long and successful stint as Spain’s manager, with Lopetegui tasked with rejuvenating a team that won the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 Euros.

Gian Piero Ventura replaced Antonio Conte, who left for Chelsea after Italy’s quarterfinal exit to Germany.

Alessio Romagnoli took up his place alongside Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli, and Italy’s altered defense did well to withstand the Spanish onslaught as the Azzurri spent the majority of the first period entrenched in their own half.

“A few of our players were too nervous at the beginning because every time we won the ball we lost it immediately after,” Ventura said. “Then, fortunately, we loosened up and we managed to create chances to equalize and even win the match.

“We knew they would dominate possession, but we were never in huge difficulty. We all know how the goal was scored and Buffon didn’t have to make other saves. Spain was always favorite but this match showed us that, if we want, we can take control, we can trouble anyone, putting a few things right.”

Elsewhere in Group G, Albania moved to the top after winning in Lichtenstein 2-0 to maintain its perfect start to its qualifying campaign.

Marko Arnautovic twice came to Austria’s rescue to secure a 2-2 draw with Wales in Group D, where Wales, Serbia, Austria, and Ireland are separated only on goal difference at the top.

Knowing the Euro 2016 semifinalists underperformed, it was a frustrating night for Gareth Bale.

“We know we weren’t at our best tonight — it was a difficult game,” Bale told British broadcaster Sky Sports. “But this is what we’ve grown up to do. We grind out results when we need them.

Mario Mandzukic scored a hat trick in Croatia’s 6-0 over Kosoko in Group I, but , celebrating Croat fans spoiled their team’s show by chanting in Serbo-Croatian, “Kill, kill the Serbs” in the second half, and they were echoed and followed by Kosovo fans, too, in Albanian.

Iceland also won, rallying in the final minutes to earn its first victory in qualifying, a 3-2 result over Finland.