Crafty Kyrgios conquers Muller, advances to Japan Open semis

Australian world No. 15 Nick Kyrgios showcased the full range of his mercurial talents to reach the Japan Open semifinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller on Friday.

Kyrgios, whose volatile on-court antics have earned him a reputation as the bad boy of tennis, treated the Center Court crowd at Ariake Colosseum to a dazzling array of delicate drop shots, bamboozling slices and 18 thundering aces as he dispatched world No. 36 Muller to set up a semifinal meeting with No. 2 seed Gael Monfils of France.

“I played well today,” said Kyrgios, who answered questions while staring blankly into space for the majority of his post-match news conference. “I thought it was a steady performance. I served well, returned well and I thought my engagement was really good and that’s obviously when I play my best tennis.

“He struggled a little bit today on his first serve. I thought I put a lot of pressure on his service game and you can’t always have a great day serving.”

Kyrgios showed both sides of his character in a spellbinding first set, pulling off an audacious overhead sliced drop shot at the net one minute, before double faulting on the very next point.

The 21-year-old broke his opponent in the first game, before going on to claim the first set with another cheeky slice that Muller could only kick away in frustration after failing to reach it with his racket.

Kyrgios then broke again to take a 2-0 lead in the second set, before pulling off another highlight-reel shot — meeting Muller’s between-the-legs return with one of his own before raising his arms to accept the applause of the crowd.

“They’re great fans to play in front of,” said Kyrgios. “They appreciate really good tennis and they’re always enthusiastic and always clapping and making noise. It’s always fun to play in front of a Japanese crowd. I always enjoyed Japanese crowds as a junior when I played in Osaka. You can tell that they’re different to other fans, definitely.”

Muller double-faulted at 3-1 down to give Kyrgios his second break of the set, and the Australian seized his chance to close out the match in 1 hour, 10 minutes.

“I’ve just matured,” said Kyrgios, who is aiming for his third title on the ATP Tour this season after winning in Marseille and Atlanta. “I’m trying to bring my game consistently rather than just playing Grand Slams and Masters events. I’m trying to bring it every week, no matter where I’m playing.

“I’m getting older so I’m assuming I’m going to get better. It’s good to see that I’m having some decent results now and again.”

Kyrgios will face Monfils in Saturday’s semis after the French world No. 8 beat Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (8-6).

One the other side of the draw, Croatian world No. 11 Marin Cilic beat Juan Monaco of Argentina 7-5, 6-1 to set up a clash with Belgium’s David Goffin, who ousted Joao Sousa of Portugal 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Cilic, who beat Kei Nishikori in the 2014 U.S. Open final, edged a close first set before pulling away in the second when world No. 89 Monaco began to struggle physically.

“It was a tough first set,” said Cilic, who is aiming to make strides toward a place at the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals this week in Tokyo.

“I was a break up and had a break point to go 5-1, and after that I made a lot of unforced errors and lost my serve. But I think he also played well and it wasn’t easy to hit the ball past him.

“I managed to get that first set and then in the second he started to feel some trouble. After that, he was more or less out of the match.”