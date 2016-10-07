Backup Stanton guides Cards past 49ers

With Carson Palmer sidelined by a concussion, the one-win Arizona Cardinals turned to Larry Fitzgerald, David Johnson and an opportunistic defense for a much-needed victory.

Drew Stanton threw two touchdown passes to Fitzgerald in the quarterback’s first start in two years, Johnson ran for two scores and the Cardinals capitalized on San Francisco mistakes to beat the 49ers 33-21 on Thursday night.

“We were a hungry team, a team that knows that we dug a hole for ourselves and we had to win this game,” Arizona coach Bruce Arians said.

The Cardinals (2-3) got 17 points off three turnovers by the 49ers (1-4) — two interceptions by Blaine Gabbert and a fumbled kickoff return by Chris Davis — and also had one drive extended by a running-into-the-kicker penalty.

Those three scoring drives totaled just 41 yards, but proved to be enough to beat the sloppy 49ers as Arizona survived a week with without Palmer, who sat out with a concussion.

“I don’t think anybody played well on offense. Nobody,” Niners coach Chip Kelly said. “I don’t think we protected well enough, I don’t think we threw it well enough and we had too many drops and two interceptions.”

Stanton didn’t produce much, going 11-for-27 for 124 yards. But Arizona didn’t turn the ball over and got 157 yards rushing from Johnson to get the win. Johnson added 28 yards receiving, and Fitzgerald caught six passes for 81 yards as that duo combined to gain 266 of the team’s 288 yards from scrimmage.

The defense did the rest with the two interceptions and seven sacks.

“We’ve been saying all week it just starts with one. Just get one win and try to stack them,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell said.

“We’ve been a team in the past that can rip off a bunch of them. . . . Now we have to figure out what we can do to keep that ball rolling.”

The 49ers, on the other hand, need to figure out whether it’s time to start over and give Colin Kaepernick a chance at quarterback.

Gabbert went just 18-for-31 for 162 yards against the Cardinals, throwing two interceptions and once again struggling to get the ball down field. Gabbert ranks last in the NFL in yards per attempt (5.9) and his 69.6 passer rating is second worst in the league.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Gabbert said. “I let this team and this organization down tonight and did not play good whatsoever and that’s on me. I had two crucial turnovers there that led to points for the Cardinals and that was the difference in the game right there. I got to do a better job protecting the football and leading this team to scoring more points and winning games.”

The game changed in a span of less than 4 minutes starting late in the second quarter. Campbell’s interception of a deflected pass set up Arizona’s first score on a 21-yard pass from Stanton to Fitzgerald with 1:40 left in the half.

Davis’ fumble of the second-half kickoff then set up Johnson’s 4-yard run that put Arizona up for good. Gabbert’s second interception led to a field goal.

“When you’re minus-3 in the turnover column, you’re not going to win the football game,” Kelly said. “It took them 41 yards to get 17 points out of it.”

Meanwhile, second-year back Johnson stepped up in Palmer’s absence with 157 yards and the aforementioned two TDs on 27 carries and three catches for 28 yards.

“I feel unstoppable, basically,” Johnson said. “Especially with the help of the guys blocking, tight ends, receivers and obviously the O-line.”