Mao places second in Finlandia Trophy short program

Three-time world champion Mao Asada stood in second place after the women’s singles short program of the Finlandia Trophy figure skating competition Thursday.

Making her season debut, Mao left her trademark triple axel out of her dark-themed, powerful program as planned to score 64.87 points, sitting behind Russian world bronze medalist Anna Pogorilaya, who has 69.50.

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond is a close third behind Mao with 64.73 points.

Mao, the silver medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, said she considers the event in Finland as a test run.

“My performance today is not of my highest level,” the 26-year-old said, looking back on her action-filled short program that she pulled off without major errors. “I was able to find out how much I can do. I’m satisfied and I think this will lead to the next step.”

The free program takes place Friday.