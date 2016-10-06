Monfils outplays compatriot Simon, reaches Japan Open quarterfinals

French world No. 8 Gael Monfils overcame a second-set hiccup to beat longtime friend Gilles Simon for the first time in four years on Thursday and advance to the Japan Open quarterfinals.

Monfils won 6-1, 6-4 to improve to 2-6 in his career against his 30th-ranked compatriot. Simon could not stay on the court with Monfils in the first set, but jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second. Monfils found himself in long rallies he often failed to win on center court at Ariake Tennis Forest Park.

“I knew at one point I had to be more patient, but on the other side you still have to put pressure on him, because the better he’s playing, the better he feels,” Monfils said. “He was rolling great for four games, playing really well, not missing. I knew it was warm and somehow he would have to drop (off) a little bit and somehow I knew I had to be the aggressor.”

Monfils held serve to make it 3-1, and led 30-0 in the fifth game. But Simon hit two winners to pull even and two Monfils errors allowed him to hold serve and make it 4-1.

In his next service game, however, Monfils came from behind to bring up game point, but caught the toe of his left shoe in the process and limped off court. After a brief visit from the trainer, he returned and fired an ace to pull within two games.

“I think I was lucky to serve an ace when I came back,” said Monfils, whose game became more precise and who remained able to fire some big aces when necessary.

“Somehow I got through. My shots got better. When it’s warm you can play a bit on it and I didn’t have to order the physio to come back. I just twisted my ankle, nothing broken, get back on the court. I hope it doesn’t take long, for (the sake of) your opponent, especially a friend.

“I will see in a couple of hours how it is. I can feel the blood (throbbing).”

Even when he was losing tough rallies early in the second set, Monfils looked full of confidence — even though he had not beaten Simon since 2012.

“I get stronger, playing great this year, like another player, I guess. I feel much better when I play against him. I’m more aware of what I have to do against him,” Monfils said.

In the quarterfinals, Monfils will face the tour’s biggest server, 211-cm Croat Ivo Karlovic, whom he defeated in this year’s Citi Open final in Washington. The 21st-ranked Karlovic advanced to the last eight by firing 24 aces in a 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-5) win over Serb Janko Tipsarevic.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia was handed a quarterfinal matchup against Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller in a second-round walkover when Czech qualifier Radek Stepanek withdrew. Muller handily defeated Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 6-3, 6-4.

In Friday’s other quarterfinals, fourth-seeded Croat Marin Cilic will take on Argentine Juan Monaco, while Portugal’s Joao Sousa will play Belgian fifth seed David Goffin.