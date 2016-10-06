Thunder beat Barcelona for first win of post-Durant era

Forward Enes Kanter scored 24 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Barcelona 92-89 on Wednesday for their first win after the departure of star forward Kevin Durant.

Kanter drove for a layup with a minute to play to put the Thunder ahead for good to conclude their preseason trip to Spain on a high note after Monday’s loss at Real Madrid.

Just like against Madrid, Thunder coach Billy Donovan limited point guard Russell Westbrook to the first and third quarters. He finished with 12 points and five assists in 21 minutes.

New backcourt partner Victor Oladipo added 10 points, but again struggled from behind the 3-point arc. The former Orlando Magic guard has made two of 11 3-point attempts in his two matches with his new team.

While Oladipo can’t come close to matching Durant’s shooting touch, Westbrook highlighted the other qualities that Oladipo brings.

“He brings athleticism, his speed. Defensively he can do big things,” Westbrook said. “It is going to be a learning process for both of us, but we will figure it out.”

Oklahoma City was without center Steven Adams, who injured his right ankle during Monday’s 142-137 overtime loss at Madrid. His absence was noticed in the first half when center Ante Tomic scored 10 points.

“Obviously with Russell we are not going to play him a lot of minutes, and Steven Adams is hurt, so it gave our new guys a chance to play,” Donovan said. “I think from Monday to today we have gotten better as a team. It was a great experience to work with new faces and new pieces. I think it was very beneficial.”

Barcelona was led by former Portland Trailblazer forward Victor Claver, who scored a game-high 25 points.

Westbrook thrilled the Catalan crowd with a flying dunk late in the first quarter before taking to the bench until halftime.

Without their on-court leader, the Thunder fell nine points behind before rookie Domantas Sabonis capped a rally with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two points (47-45) entering the third quarter.

Alex Abrines, who joined the Thunder from Barcelona this offseason, also scored six points late in the final period to help put Kanter in position to get the win.

After Claver hit a 3-pointer to put the hosts up by three points, Kanter scored game’s last six points with a jumper, the go-ahead layup, and a pair of free throws.

It was the second game the Thunder have played since the departure of Durant this summer to the Golden State Warriors.

Defense alleges consent

Los Angeles AP

Lawyers for NBA star Derrick Rose and two friends accused of raping an incapacitated woman doubled down Wednesday on their assertions that the accuser willingly had sex with the trio, saying she performed sex acts on the men earlier that night at Rose’s mansion in Beverly Hills.

In sharp contrast to the opening statement in the civil case from the woman’s lawyer who called the incident a “classic gang rape,” the defense described an August 2013 scene for jurors in Los Angeles federal court that sounded like a porn movie.

They said the woman gave lap dances earlier under a sky full of stars by the side of Rose’s pool overlooking city lights, performed oral sex on Rose and had sex with his two friends before inviting them back to her apartment.

“There was no gang rape,” attorney Mike Monico said. “There was no rape at all.”

The woman’s lawyer said the story about her having sex earlier in the night was falsely concocted to try to show she was insatiable and wanted to have sex with the men later that night. He said the three got into her apartment in the early morning hours after she passed out from drinking and raped her while she faded in and out of consciousness.

“The plaintiff will tell you all three men were in the bedroom at the same time,” attorney Waukeen McCoy said. “Each of them took turns raping her, they don’t even know who went first.”

As the incident was graphically described and jurors looked on with pained expressions, the 30-year-old woman leaned forward so her long dark hair covered her face and dabbed at her eyes with tissues.

The Associated Press is not naming her because it generally does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault.