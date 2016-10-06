Bumgarner, Gillaspie lead Giants past Mets in thriller

Nobody takes to October like Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants.

Bumgarner pitched a four-hitter for his latest postseason gem, outlasting Noah Syndergaard in a classic duel between aces, and injury substitute Conor Gillaspie hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning that sent San Francisco to a 3-0 victory over the New York Mets in the NL wild-card game Wednesday night.

“This game was everything we thought. Two really outstanding pitchers going at it. It was all as advertised,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “One of the best postseason games I’ve been a part of. It was so exciting.”

Gillaspie connected off All-Star closer Jeurys Familia, who led the majors this year with a club-record 51 saves while allowing only one home run.

With their ninth consecutive victory when facing postseason elimination, Bochy and the Giants advanced to play the NL Central champion Cubs in a best-of-five Division Series. Game 1 is Friday night at venerable Wrigley Field in Chicago.

“I like our chances,” Bumgarner said.

The good news for the Cubs as they attempt to end a championship drought that dates to 1908 is that Bumgarner probably won’t start until Game 3 — and would only be available once on full rest.

That’s because the big left-hander has been untouchable under pressure.

“It’s unbelievable what he’s done,” Gillaspie said.

The last time Bumgarner was on the mound in the postseason, he saved Game 7 of the 2014 World Series in Kansas City with five scoreless innings on two days’ rest to cap one of the greatest playoff performances in baseball history.

Including his four-hit shutout at Pittsburgh in the 2014 wild-card game, he has tossed 23 straight scoreless innings in winner-take-all games — all on the road.

“He’s one of the game’s great big-game pitchers,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Asked how he wants to be remembered, Bumgarner said: “I’m a winner. That’s all anybody wants to be.”

In a matchup between the past two NL champions, Syndergaard struck out 10 in seven innings of two-hit ball. Familia entered in the ninth and Brandon Crawford lined a leadoff double. Angel Pagan struck out after failing to get a bunt down, and Joe Panik walked before Gillaspie homered.