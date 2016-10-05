Veteran Oga has harsh message for Women’s Japan Basketball League

The Women’s Japan Basketball League prepared a ball room at a luxury Tokyo hotel for its season-opening news conference with the head coaches and captains of all the 12 clubs on Monday.

But Yuko Oga, the most vocal female player in the country, wasn’t satisfied by just a fancy setting. She thinks the league has pressing issues that need to be addressed right away.

In fact, the 33-year-old guard for the Toyota Motors Antelopes, ripped the outdated way the WJBL still runs things, saying it wouldn’t help raise awareness for the league or improve the game in Japan.

For example, Oga insists the league gives players more freedom to change teams. Currently they need consent from their former team and the process has to be completed before July (Oga, who sought a chance to play overseas in 2014, didn’t play the entire year due to the rule). She also thinks the WJBL should allow foreign players to help develop the game in the country as well as the national team.

“Basketball is getting more exposure with the Olympics (the women’s national team made it to the final eight at the 2016 Rio Games) and with the start of the B. League recently,” former WJBL MVP Oga said. “But I don’t see that the league understands the importance of those issues. That’s the biggest problem.”

As for media exposure, Oga thinks the league can do a lot better, using national team players who are more famous than others while capitalizing on social networking platforms.

“They should use Ramu Tokashiki, who plays in the WNBA, or advertize JX(-Eneos Sunflowers) trying to win their ninth straight championship, who is going challenge them, stuff like that,” Oga said. “Do they advertize those enough on the social networks? I don’t think they do. I have my own accounts on social networks, but I think I’m posting more than the league.”

The format of the season-opening news conference was dull and inflexible as it began with harmless questions from the moderator, which was a league official, to all the coaches and players attending, and it felt like it’d take forever.

Oga also looked unsatisfied.

“If you hold this at a great hotel like this, you’ve got to really think about what you should do,” she said. “Otherwise, it won’t entice the media to come.”

On the men’s side, a brand-new professional circuit, the B. League, tipped off last month and has gotten attention and exposure so far.

Oga understands that it always start with the men and the women’s turn comes afterward. But in Japanese basketball, it’s the women who have done far better internationally than the men as they captured FIBA Asia Championship titles (2013 and 2015) and performed well in the Olympics.

“I wonder how much the league and Japan Basketball Association recognize that,” said Oga, who played for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury during the 2008-09 campaign.

“To be honest, the situation hasn’t changed in the last 10 years or so. The level has absolutely gotten better, but that’s why they’ve got to do more.”

WJBL chairman Kiyomi Saito said she didn’t know players like Oga had opinions like that, adding that she had always gotten reports about what is happening at the clubs through the managers and head coaches. But she added the league would welcome opportunities to listen to what the players have to say from now on.

Oga has always been outspoken, but she acknowledges her career is nearing its end and will be even more vocal and not shy away from pointing out what the league has to do.

“I’m an outgoing (player),” she said. “As much as I’ll look to have a better outcome for the team this year, as we have the Olympics in 2020 and basketball’s trying to get more popularity, I’ll do the best I can, saying things others can’t really say.”