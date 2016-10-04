Vikings shut down Giants, move to 4-0

Minnesota’s defense denied Odell Beckham Jr. all night and forced two turnovers that led to 10 points, and the Vikings mystified Eli Manning yet again during a 24-10 victory on Monday night over the New York Giants.

Sam Bradford threw a touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph for the third straight game and kept his turnover-free streak since joining Minnesota intact, helping the Vikings (4-0) lead from start to finish after falling behind in each of their first three wins and record their first 4-0 start since 2009. The Vikings, Eagles and Broncos are the only remaining unbeatens.

“I think they like to compete. I think they like to go out there and prove to everybody that they can be talked about with other good teams in this league,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

Beckham, who has yet to score this season, was smothered by cornerback Xavier Rhodes and had a career-low 23 yards on three catches.

“It’s not a one-on-one game. It’s 11-on-11, and we got beat 11-on-11 today,” Beckham said.

Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard were quiet, too, and Manning was as erratic as ever while finishing 25-for-45 for just 261 yards. Rhodes picked him off in the third quarter, the 15th interception for Manning in eight career starts against the Vikings. He’s 2-6 with only five touchdown passes against Minnesota.

Matt Asiata and Jerick McKinnon each ran for a touchdown as Minnesota rushed for a season-high 104 yards to strike their best balance of the season as they continue to craft a post-Adrian Peterson strategy without their injured veteran running back.

Bradford went 26-for-36 for 262 yards, thriving with quick-release throws behind an offensive line that protected better than it had in any of the previous three games.

“I didn’t get hit, hardly at all,” Bradford said. “The game ball should go to those guys.”

The Vikings, who have allowed only 50 points in four games and rank second in the league in that category, have an NFL-best turnover margin of plus-10.

The Giants (2-2) dropped to minus-8 for the season, including a muffed punt in the first quarter by Dwayne Harris that was forced by Vikings wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson in his new role on the coverage team.

“A good team on the road, especially this team, you can’t give them two possessions,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. “The message is getting through. I just think we need to take care of the ball.”

49ers lose Bowman

Santa Clara California AP

The losses keep piling up for the San Francisco 49ers.

Star linebacker and defensive leader NaVorro Bowman was diagnosed with a torn left Achilles tendon on Monday, his second significant injury in less than three years.

Bowman suffered the non-contact injury in the third quarter Sunday against Dallas as San Francisco (1-3) lost its third straight game. He had to be helped off the field and was taken by cart to the locker room. An MRI on Monday confirmed the diagnosis.

“Obviously it’s tough news hearing that about Bo,” said linebacker Nick Bellore, who is expected to replace Bowman in the starting lineup. “He’s a leader in this locker room and more important on the field. He’s someone we all look up to.”

Bowman is one of the few remaining links to San Francisco’s success earlier this decade that featured three straight trips to the NFC title game and one Super Bowl appearance. Bowman blew out his left knee in the 2013 NFC Championship Game and missed the entire following season. He worked his way back last season and looked to be back in top form this year before the injury.

Bowman signed a four-year contract extension this summer worth a reported $44 million that kept him under contract through 2022.