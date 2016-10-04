D-Backs clean house, fire GM, manager

The Arizona Diamondbacks have parted ways with general manager Dave Stewart and manager Chip Hale after a second consecutive losing season.

The team announced in a release on Monday that it will discuss an appropriate role for chief baseball officer Tony La Russa in the future.

“We are very grateful to Dave and Chip who are widely respected throughout the game of baseball,” Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick said in a statement. “Ultimately, the results have not been what we had hoped and while that responsibility is shared by all of us, we have decided that a change is necessary.”

La Russa was hired by the Diamondbacks in 2014 and among his first moves was to bring in Stewart and Hale, elevating them to positions they had never held at the big-league level before.

After finishing 79-83 last season, Arizona had upgraded expectations this year after signing 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke to a $206 million contract and adding right-hander Shelby Miller.

Arizona got off to a slow start and underachieved all season, finishing with a 69-93 record to miss the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

Weiss done with Rockies

Denver AP

Walt Weiss is out as manager of the Rockies after four seasons in charge. In a statement Monday, the team said Weiss has decided to step down.

However, he really didn’t have a job to come back to because his contract expired after the season finale. General manager Jeff Bridich, who took over two years ago, will now get to select his own manager.

The Rockies finished 75-87 this season, their best record since 2010. He had a 283-365 record with the team.

Bonds leaves Marlins

Miami AFP-JIJI

Home run king Barry Bonds has been fired as hitting coach of the Miami Marlins after just one season, U.S. media reports said Monday.

As well as Bonds, third base coach Lenny Harris and bullpen coach Reid Cornelius were axed from manager Don Mattingly’s staff.

Bonds paid the price for Miami’s poor offensive season, which produced only 655 runs, 27th out of 30 MLB teams.

Renteria promoted

Chicago AP

Rick Renteria is getting a second chance to manage in Chicago, this time on the South Side.

The White Sox promoted Renteria from bench coach to replace Robin Ventura on Monday, hoping he can help turn around a struggling franchise.

Renteria takes over a team with one playoff appearance since the 2005 championship year. And he gets another opportunity after the Cubs unceremoniously let him go after the 2014 season so they could hire Joe Maddon.