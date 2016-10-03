Spurs hand City first defeat of Guardiola era

Manchester City suffered its first defeat under manager Pep Guardiola as Tottenham Hotspur underlined its Premier League title credentials with a 2-0 win at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Victory saw Spurs move to within a point of leader City.

And later on Sunday, Arsenal — Spurs’ north London rivals — won 1-0 away to Burnley thanks to Laurent Koscielny’s disputed winner deep into stoppage time as Arsene Wenger’s men closed to within two points of top spot.

Meanwhile reigning champion Leicester City was held to a goalless draw by Southampton while Manchester United endured a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City.

An Aleksandar Kolarov own goal and a Dele Alli strike gave Spurs victory and they could even afford for Erik Lamela to squander a second-half penalty.

It was Guardiola’s first defeat in 12 games as City manager and followed a midweek 3-3 draw at Celtic in the Champions League that ended his side’s perfect start to the season.

“They (Tottenham) were better,” said Guardiola. “We were not in the right positions, so congratulations to them.

“I am not here for the talk around me; I am here to do my job. It is October. You cannot imagine my team is already done.”

The result gave Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino just his second league win over Guardiola in 10 matches, and the first since Espanyol beat Barcelona in the coaches’ first such encounter in February 2009.

“It was a great, great victory for us against this opposition. I am very happy,” Pochettino said.

Newly promoted Burnley appeared to have secured a well-deserved point at Turf Moor until, in the 93rd minute, Koscielny, stationed virtually on the goal line, got on the end of a corner routine.

It looked as if he might have been offside and handled the ball into the bargain, but Koscielny’s goal stood despite Burnley protests.

“I have not seen the replay of our goal and I did not see from the bench it go in,” Wenger told Sky Sports.

Dejected Burnley boss Sean Dyche added: “You have to question the added time, the corner and whether it should have come in, the handball and question whether we should have dealt with it.

“It’s a poor way to end a game. We are disappointed in that but encouraged by the performance.”

At Old Trafford, it looked as if substitute Anthony Martial’s 69th-minute goal would give United victory over a Stoke side which started the day bottom of the table.

But a mistake by United goalkeeper David de Gea led to Joe Allen’s equalizer eight minutes from time, the point gained seeing Stoke leapfrog Sunderland.

United wasted numerous chances, with world-record signing Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among the offenders as Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant, on loan from Derby County, made several fine saves.

“This is the best performance all season and could have been one of these fat results in the Premier League, it could have been 5-0 or 6-0,” United manager Jose Mourinho told BT Sport.

“We had big chances, with amazing saves and big misses.”

Stoke manager Mark Hughes said: “I’m really pleased with the performance.