Nishikori overcomes shaky start to beat Young at Japan Open

It was not altogether convincing, but Kei Nishikori overcame a first-set wobble to beat Donald Young 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on the opening night of the Japan Open on Monday.

Nishikori cracked at the worst time in the first set, dropping his serve and the set to his unheralded American opponent, who only got the call to play after the Japanese world No. 5’s initial opponent, Spain’s Nicolas Almagro, withdrew earlier in the afternoon with illness.

Nishikori got himself into a one-set hole when, serving with the score 4-5, he strung together a bad drop shot, a double-fault and an over-hit ground stroke to give up the match’s first break and the important first set 4-6.

With a hush over the crowd, Nishikori came out for the second with the weight of the near-full Ariake Coliseum on his shoulders, but he was able to ease the burden with a quick, no-nonsense double break to take a 5-1 lead. Young managed to win one more service game before the Japanese evened the match at one set apiece.

Young, a lefty who has been ranked as high as 38 in the world but who entered the match at 81, had a frustrating let-double fault to give up the first break in the decisive third set. The blow handed Nishikori a 3-2 lead, which he consolidated to run away with the match.

Earlier on Monday, big-serving world No. 11 Marin Cilic was witness to some wild play from his opponent, Benoit Paire, who played erratically in a three-set loss.

Paire served very poorly in the first, and Cilic climbed all over him as the Frenchman got just 12 points off his racket and dropped the stanza 0-6.

Cilic was faced with a different player in the second set as Paire sorted himself out on serve to make the match competitive. The world No. 37 broke Cilic in the seventh game to go up 4-3 and then held off five break points on his next serve before taking the set 6-4.

Paire had his serve broken in the sixth game of the third, and then mentally checked out as Cilic served it out 6-3.

“Before the match, I was expecting that he might be dangerous. Even if I’m going to be up with the score, it is going to be tough,” said the 28-year-old Cilic who next plays Fernando Verdasco. “I just tried to be solid mentally to stay in the match and to keep him playing in tough points and look for the opportunities.

“In the end, it was not too easy, he was also playing better and better and with him, it is always tough to expect what is going to come, so I was glad that I stayed mentally in the match.”

Spaniard Verdasco was able to overcome the valiant play of Go Soeda, but it took him three sets and more than two hours to get it done.

The veteran Japanese, playing in his tenth Japan Open main draw, won the first set tiebreak, but could not keep up the pace, losing 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-3.

In the first match on the main court, Portugal’s Joao Sousa overcame a slow start to beat Slovak Martin Klizan 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a battle of unseeded players.

In the second round, Nishikori will face Sousa for the first time on tour. But with more than 100 places between them in the rankings, the Japanese should have few issues.