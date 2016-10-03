Big names missing as Joseph names first Japan squad

The Jamie Joseph era started with a bang Monday as he named his first squad ahead of the November test series that sees Japan play Argentina, Georgia, Wales and Fiji.

Thirty six players will attend a three-day mini-camp next week in Tokyo as Joseph and his assistant Tony Brown start the journey toward the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

And they will do so without a number of big-name players.

Michael Leitch, who led the side last year, Hendrik Tui and the injured Ayumu Goromaru top the list of absentees as physical and mental tiredness finally takes its toll on the players who did so well at RWC 2015.

Just 16 players from the squad that shocked the world have made the cut as Joseph has been forced to blood a number of youngsters.

“We have 10-plus players unavailable for selection due to retirement or personal reasons so selection was based on giving new players who have been performing well in the Top League an opportunity to play at international level,” Joseph said.

“Working with young players who have the right skill sets and attitude to compete at this level is a pleasure and I can’t wait to meet and coach these guys.”

Early-season Top League form has been rewarded with 16 uncapped players named, 10 in the forwards and six in the backs, though Joseph admits past form also played a role in his selections.

“With an amount of experience lost, it’s important we balance the squad selection with some players who have yet to find their best form in Top League, because we know they can perform at this level,” he said. “Their experience will be crucial as all the games we play in November are a huge challenge, but this is how we will improve in the long term.”

League-topping Yamaha Jubilo provide four of the new forwards in Heiichiro Ito, Takeshi Hino, Yuhimaru Mimura and Koki Yamamoto, while Shuhei Matsuhashi and Malgene Ilaua are also called up to cover the loss of Leitch and Tui.

In the backs, Hikaru Tamura joins his older brother Yu, Jumpei Ogura and Kosei Ono in vying for the No. 10 jersey.

While youth is primarily the order of the day, there is room for a few experienced campaigners with 38-year-old lock Hitoshi Ono (98 caps) and 31-year-old prop Kensuke Hatakeyama (75 caps) included in the forwards, and 31-year-old scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka (54 caps) in the backs.

Male Sa’u has also been named, though Kyodo News understands there is a possibility he may only be used in the home test against Argentina.

Three members of the sevens team that took fourth spot in Rio are also included in Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Lomano Lava Lemeki and Kenki Fukuoka, as is Yoshikazu Fujita, who was a backup member of Tomohiro Segawa’s squad.

The Brave Blossoms — whose management team includes new strength and conditioning coach Simon Jones — take on the Pumas at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on Nov. 5.

They then travel to Europe where they will play Georgia in Tbilisi on Nov. 12, Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 19 and Fiji in Vannes, France, on Nov. 26.

“The mini camps are about introducing ourselves as management and briefing the players on our game plan,” Joseph said.

“The preparation time prior to the Argentina test will be limited to six days, so we have a lot of work to do leading up to the November tour. Secondly it will allow us time to discover and discuss who will lead the team from a player’s perspective. I will conduct a series of meetings and talks to establish the right relationships with the players so we can align ourselves quickly with leading the team. Alignment between the coaches and the players will be crucial if we want to perform to our potential.”

The squad

Forwards: Masataka Mikami (Toshiba Brave Lupus, 33 caps),Keita Inagaki (Panasonic Wild Knights, 13), Koki Yamamoto (Yamaha Jubilo, 0), Shota Horie (Panasonic Wild Knights, 44), Takeshi Kizu (Kobe Kobelco Steelers, 43) Takeshi Hino (Jubilo, 0), Kensuke Hatakeyama (Suntory Sungoliath, 75), Heiichiro Ito (Jubilo, 0), Hitoshi Ono (Toshiba Brave Lupus, 98), Kazuhiko Usami (Canon Eagles, 9), Naohiro Kotaki (Brave Lupus, 7), Samuela Anise (Eagles, 0), Kyosuke Kajikawa (Brave Lupus, 0), Amanaki Lelei Mafi (NTT Communications Shining Arcs, 9), Yuhimaru Mimura (Jubilo, 0), Malgene Ilaua (Brave Lupus, 0), Yoshitaka Tokunaga (Brave Lupus, 0), Shunsuke Nunomaki (Wild Knights, 0), Shuhei Matsuhashi (Ricoh Black Rams, 0)

Backs: Fumiaki Tanaka (Wild Knights, 54), Yuki Yatomi (Jubilo, 16), Takahiro Ogawa (Brave Lupus, 0), Kosei Ono (Sungoliath, 34), Jumpei Ogura (Shining Arcs, 0 ), Hikaru Tamura (Brave Lupus, 0), Harumichi Tatekawa (Kubota Spears, 46), Yu Tamura (NEC Green Rockets, 38), Male Sa’u (Jubilo, 27), Kotaro Matsushima (Sungoliath, 18), Tim Bennetts (Eagles, 5), Kenki Fukuoka (Wild Knights, 17), Yoshikazu Fujita (Wild Knights, 29), Lomano Lava Lemeki (Honda Heat, 0), Karne Hesketh (Munakata Sanix Blues, 14), Amanaki Lotoahea (Black Rams, 0), Yasutaka Sasakura (Panasonic Wild Knights, 3)