Makahiki finishes near rear in Arc

Japanese Derby winner Makahiki fizzled to 14th in a field of 16 as Japan again missed out on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe title on Sunday.

Found, the 6-1 shot, won to lead home a 1-2-3 for Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien in one of Europe’s most prestigious flat races.

On firm going at Chantilly Racecourse, the Yasuo Tomomichi-trained Makahiki left from the No. 14 post as the second betting favorite and was forced to travel wide.

The 3-year-old colt, under Christophe Lemaire, was never in the race, flaming out on the final straight. The Japan-based Frenchman could not explain the uncharacteristic performance from his partner.

“I’m sorry about this. It’s disappointing,” Lemaire said. “It was difficult from the last turn. He couldn’t pace himself. He had a hard time relaxing and ran out of gas quickly.

“I can’t explain right now what went wrong. He was fine before the race started. His condition was perfect.”

Makahiki was the 20th horse from Japan to run in the Arc.

Japanese horses have finished second four times — Orfevre twice in 2012 and 2013 — since Speed Symboli first took a crack at the 2,400-meter race in 1969 for the Japan Racing Association.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Found remained well positioned throughout and overhauled pacesetter Vedevani inside the final two furlongs and never looked like being caught at Chantilly.

“We’ve had our eye on this for a long time,” O’Brien said. “When Ryan rode (Found) as a two-year-old and said she could win an Arc, he was obviously right.”

Highland Reel, winner of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot this summer, was second and Order Of St. George, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was third.

“I’m so delighted for everyone. It’s a big team effort,” O’Brien said. “It’s a privilege to be here and be part of it. How can you see anything higher (in his career) than this? I couldn’t dream this would happen. You know how difficult the Arc is.”

The Roger Varian-trained Postponed was the 15-8 favorite and arrived unbeaten this campaign, but never challenged and finished fifth.

“It’s a feeling of disappointment as we went in hoping we would win, but the main thing is we still have a horse to go to war with and we can take him home and see how he comes out of it,” Varian said.