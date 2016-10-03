Cavaliers star LeBron James backs Clinton in presidential race

Cleveland Cavaliers star and reigning NBA Finals MVP LeBron James is endorsing Hillary Clinton for president.

James says Clinton is a “champion for children and their futures.” He also says Clinton is running on a message of “hope and unity” that is needed to address violence in black communities.

The three-time NBA MVP star cast a vote for Clinton as a way to build on the legacy of President Barack Obama.

James detailed his support for Clinton in an op-ed in Business Insider and the Akron Beacon Journal. The Akron, Ohio, native announced his support on the eve of Clinton’s visit to his hometown.