LeBron James poses for photos with Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue during the team's media day on Sept, 26, in Independence, Ohio. | AP

Cavaliers star LeBron James backs Clinton in presidential race

AP

WASHINGTON – Cleveland Cavaliers star and reigning NBA Finals MVP LeBron James is endorsing Hillary Clinton for president.

James says Clinton is a “champion for children and their futures.” He also says Clinton is running on a message of “hope and unity” that is needed to address violence in black communities.

The three-time NBA MVP star cast a vote for Clinton as a way to build on the legacy of President Barack Obama.

James detailed his support for Clinton in an op-ed in Business Insider and the Akron Beacon Journal. The Akron, Ohio, native announced his support on the eve of Clinton’s visit to his hometown.

