IOC’s Bach set to begin Paris visit

IOC president Thomas Bach met with French athletes and Paris leaders of their 2024 bid at the start of a two-day visit in the French capital on Saturday.

Bach, who will meet French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace on Sunday then attend a soccer match involving refugees, was invited by the bid committee.

Paris is competing against Budapest and Los Angeles. The International Olympic Committee will choose the host in September 2017.

Bach, who has already made equivalent trips to Los Angeles and Budapest, was greeted by athletes at France’s institute of sport then attended a private dinner with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Next week, Bach will meet Italian officials, who still hope the Rome bid can be revived despite city council opposition.