Matsushima try sparks Sungoliath to victory

Suntory Sungoliath came from behind on an electric try by man-of-the-match Kotaro Matsushima, and two tries by Takaaki Nakazuru ensured a 37-22 Japan Rugby Top League victory over Canon Eagles on Sunday.

Trailing 17-13 at the break, Sungoliath withstood some sustained pressure at the start of the second half. A Canon handling error saw the ball fall to Matsushima, who after an exchange with Nigel Ah Wong slipped several tackles before putting his pace on display for the fans at Yamanashi Chuo Bank Stadium.

The win lifted Suntory into second with 22 points, two back of Yamaha Jubilo. Kobe Kobelco Steelers are third on 19 and Munakata Sanix Blues fourth, three points further back after a 31-21 win over Toshiba Brave Lupus.

“I’m relieved to have won,” Matsushima said. “Canon attacked really well in the first half. We couldn’t dictate the pace, and were unable to solve them.”

Tim Bennetts, who scored Canon’s second try late in the first half, was stretchered off the field seconds after Matsushima’s try. Kosei Ono, who kicked three penalties and four conversions, added the extras to make it a 20-17 game.

Canon had little time to regroup, however, as Suntory were back on the scoreboard within a minute. A picture-perfect kick from Ah Wong was perfectly covered by Nakazuru with Ono’s touchline conversion making it 27-17.

After that, the Eagles appeared to regroup. Corey Thomas was brought down but when no defenders held him, he got up and sprinted across the whitewash only to be informed he was guilty of not releasing the ball.

Canon’s Leilua Murphy, however, did get across for a nice try a minute later but an Ono penalty and a late try by Nakazuru on a superb intercept put the game out of reach.

The Eagles got out of the starting gate in hurry, with Yusuke Niwai crossing in the first minute. A Juanclaude Roos conversion made it 7-0 before a converted try by Shohei Takeshita tied it up. A Roos drop goal canceled out Ono’s first penalty goal. After Ono kicked another to make it 13-10, Bennetts’ try gave Canon their final lead.