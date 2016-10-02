All Blacks too much for Argentina

New Zealand took 28 minutes to break down Argentina’s defense then ran in five tries within 15 minutes either side halftime to set up a 36-17 win over the Pumas in a Rugby Championship test on Saturday.

Rookie center Anton Lienert-Brown scored the first try and gave the last pass in three others as the All Blacks took a commanding 29-3 lead to halftime after leading 3-0 with almost a half-hour gone.

But the match became bogged down in the second half as South African referee Jaco Peyper dished out a string of penalties against New Zealand and sent two All Blacks to the sin-bin.

After trailing 36-3 in the 44th minute, the Pumas cut New Zealand’s margin with two late tries.

Argentina caused New Zealand a few uncomfortable moments in the first 20 minutes when it made good use of capable ball-carriers Agustin Creevy and Facundo Isa. But the All Blacks’ defense initially was equal to the challenge and the Pumas were allowed only a single first-half penalty goal by flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez.

Peyper’s performance in the second half is likely to come under scrutiny with more than 10 minutes of scrums set and re-set near the All Blacks’ line. During that period, Peyper called 10 consecutive penalties against New Zealand and yellow-carded two All Blacks: prop Joe Moody for a swinging arm and flanker Liam Squire for offside play.

The Pumas went for scrums rather than kicks at goal, trying to take advantage of an All Blacks pack reduced to seven men. After many attempts, they eventually scored through Isa.

Even under-manned, the All Blacks scrum held Argentina’s and that led to a series of collapses which resulted in re-sets and caused the game to stagnate. New Zealand had reached a 36-3 lead after 44 minutes, then became bogged down in a scrum-fest.

Isa’s try made the score 36-10 and fullback Joaquin Tuculet scored three minutes before the final whistle to further reduce the margin.

Argentina ended the game with 14 men after running out of replacements and lost Isa in the final moments to what seemed a serious leg injury.