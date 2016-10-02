Clemson prevails in showdown with Louisville

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a simple message for his defense in facing Louisville star Lamar Jackson.

“If he’s Superman,” Swinney told them, “we’re going to be the kyrponite.”

No. 5 Clemson did just enough, rallying for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and stopping Jackson and No. 3 Louisville a yard short on fourth down with 33 seconds left to hold on for a 42-36 victory Saturday night.

The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied behind Deshaun Watson’s five touchdowns, the last two coming in the final seven minutes, after Louisville (4-1, 2-1) wiped out an 18-point lead behind another standout performance by Jackson.

Watson was no slouch. He had his errors — a career-high three interceptions and a fumble — but in the end found a way to succeed with 306 yards on 20-of-31 passing.

“It just shows even with the hiccups how good we are and how good we can be,” Watson said. “We found a way how to handle adversity.”

The Tigers looked like they had this one wrapped up before halftime, scoring four TDs in the second quarter to lead 28-10 at the break. Then “Action” Jackson got moving and the Cardinals (4-1, 2-1) scored on five consecutive possessions to take a 36-28 lead with 7:50 left.

Artavis Scott began Clemson’s comeback with a 77-yard kickoff return and Watson found Mike Williams for a 20-yard scoring pass two plays later. Clemson forced Louisville to punt for the only time in the second half and Watson guided the game-winning drive, ending on a 31-yard TD catch by Jordan Leggett.

Jackson had one last surge, leading Louisville to Clemson’s 9. But James Quick was knocked out of bounds on Louisville’s final play shy of the first down.

“Lamar knew where he needed to go with the ball and we came up a yard short,” Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said.

The Tigers have won 19 straight games at home, a streak that began after they lost their last top-five showdown — when No. 5 Florida State defeated No. 3 Clemson 51-14 in 2013. In that one, Jameis Winston led a Seminoles rout.

Clemson made sure Jackson would not pull off another one.

“A lot of guys picked Louisville,” Swinney said. “Rough night for you.”

No. 4 Michigan 14, No. 8 Wisconsin 7: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Wilton Speight threw a tiebreaking, 46-yard touchdown pass to Amara Darboh midway through the fourth quarter, and Jourdan Lewis had a spectacular, one-handed interception to seal the win for Michigan.

No. 11 Tennessee 34, No. 25 Georgia 31: In Athens, Georgia, Jauan Jennings hauled in a 43-yard Hail Mary from Joshua Dobbs on the final play, giving Tennessee a stunning victory over Georgia after the Bulldogs appeared to win it on a long TD pass of their own with 10 seconds remaining.

No. 1 Alabama 34, Kentucky 6: In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jalen Hurts threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley and Ronnie Harrison scored on a 55-yard fumble return for No. 1 Alabama.

No. 2 Ohio State 58, Rutgers 0: In Columbus, Ohio, J.T. Barrett broke the Ohio State record for career touchdown passes with the third of his four, and the No. 2 Buckeyes forced Rutgers to punt on all 10 drives.

No. 9 Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 13: In Columbia, South Carolina, Trevor Knight threw for 206 yards and ran for 84 more for Texas A&M.

North Carolina 37, No. 12 Florida St. 35: In Tallahassee, Florida, Nick Weiler made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to lift North Carolina past Florida State, snapping the Seminoles’ 22-game home winning streak.