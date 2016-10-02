Hanyu wins first event of season

Yuzuru Hanyu won the Autumn Classic International on Saturday with a total score of 260.57 points in his first tournament of the season.

The 21-year-old, who became the first skater to land a quadruple loop in Friday’s short program, again executed the technique en route to scoring 172.27 in the free skate, when he attempted four quad jumps.

Having nailed a quad Salchow, Hanyu under-rotated his second Salchow in a combination jump and failed to land a toeloop — both in the latter half of the performance when bonus points are awarded — but said the mistakes were not due to a lack of stamina.

“I feel I got worn out as you saw. It’s tiring too, but fun, and I get fired up,” he said. “It’s not to do with physical strength. I think I won’t make mistakes if I can be efficient in using my body and controlling my speed.

“The score was low and I felt I need to practice more. It was a plus for me to experience the feeling of fatigue.”

Hanyu will next take to the rink at Skate Canada from Oct. 28, this season’s Grand Prix Series opener.

“I’ll definitely perform without making any mistakes next time,” Hanyu said. “If not, that’s not how Yuzuru Hanyu should be.”