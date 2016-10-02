Raptors players protest anthems, spoil Durant’s preseason debut

The first statement of the NBA preseason was made by the Toronto Raptors, one that came even before Kevin Durant made his unofficial debut with the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors won the game 97-93. Before the contest, players and coaches linked arms during the playing of the American and Canadian national anthems Saturday night, their statement serving as the latest entry in a widespread series of protests across sports in recent weeks designed to raise awareness of racial injustice and other social problems.

“Guys were real, guys had sincere feelings, sincere thoughts, sincere things to talk about and concerns,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said before the game. “That’s what all this should be about — to induce conversation.”

It’s an issue that has been addressed by high school, college and pro teams in the U.S. often since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first refused to stand for the national anthem in August. The Raptors’ linking arms may be considered more than symbolic — they’re the only Canadian-based team in the NBA, and their game against the Warriors was played in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Warriors’ players and coaches who were on the floor in Vancouver all stood for the anthems as per usual.

Durant, who signed with the Warriors as a free agent over the offseason. took the first shot of the preseason, a step-back jumper from the right side that was well short. The former Oklahoma City star’s first basket with the Warriors was a dunk with about a minute left in the opening quarter, one that drew a loud reaction from the sellout crowd of 19,000.

“Felt good to play and play against someone else,” Durant said. “We can start building for the season and what we want to be. So it’s a good first step.”

Durant had nine points on 2-for-9 shooting, while Klay Thompson had 16 points and two-time reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry added eight. None of them played after halftime.

Durant heard some boos during the game, though said afterward he felt there were more cheers.

“Once the ball was tipped, it was just another game for me,” Durant said.

DeMar DeRozan scored 11 points and Kyle Lowry had six for Toronto. DeRozan and Lowry, the All-Star guards who led Toronto to the Eastern Conference finals last season, were taken out midway through the third quarter.

There was no protest in Bossier City, Louisiana, as members of the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans stood for the anthem, some with their hands over their hearts.

First-round draft pick Buddy Hield scored 19 points off the bench for the Pelicans, who also got 19 from E’Twaun Moore and 13 from Anthony Davis in a 116-102 win.