Patience pays off as Brex run away from Jets

Effective coaches trust their instincts.

Effective coaches also trust their players’ ability to make adjustments and handle new tactics during the course of a sporting event.

Tochigi Brex bench boss Tom Wisman relied on his instincts and his deep knowledge of the game to steer his team in the right direction on Sunday afternoon at Funabashi Arena against the Chiba Jets.

For Tochigi, two key factors turned a close game into an 87-69 rout of Chiba.

Wisman opted to switch from man-to-man defense for the fourth quarter and he maintained his faith in his players’ ability to make 3-point baskets, even though they had been struggling for the first three-plus games of the season in that category.

What happened? The Jets struggled to score in the fourth quarter against a tenacious, high-energy zone defense, and the Brex heated up from 3-point range at the same time.

Through three quarters, Tochigi had only attempted four 3-pointers (one make). The Brex converted 5 of 7 in the fourth, including Hironori Watanabe’s 3-for-3. He finished with 14 points. Takatoshi Furukawa drained two 3s in the final period and contributed 17 points in the win.

Wisman never lost faith in his perimeter marksmen. “We’re a very good 3-point shooting team, but we couldn’t buy a basket,” he told reporters.

“… We talked about the percentages were going to catch up, eventually.”

The other side of the equation was focused on stopping Chiba forward Tyler Stone.

“They had a pretty good third quarter, especially Stone,” Wisman noted.

Stone had 11 third-quarter points against Tochigi’s man-to-man defense.

And then the switch was made.

“We wanted to save the zone for the fourth,” Wisman admitted. “That worked out.”

He pointed out that the Brex are “pretty good” at playing zone defense.

“We feel that it’s a weapon we have,” he added. “I like the intensity and commitment our players have to it.”

Post player Ryan Rossiter paced the Brex (3-1) with 19 points and 11 rebounds along with team-high totals in steals (four) and blocks (two). Backup forward Jeff Gibbs sparked the club with instant energy, 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kosuke Takeuchi chipped in with 12 points.

The active Tochigi defense collected 15 steals and forced 21 turnovers in the series finale before a packed house of 6,023 fans.

Rossiter said the game came down to defensive execution, especially his team’s fourth-quarter effort.

“A lot of teams go zone and relax,” he said. “We try to go hard . . . and not give up any easy shots.

“We’ve all been in tough games before, so we just stick to our style and play basketball.”

Said Gibbs: “I’m just happy we got the win.”

Asked about his role on the team, Gibbs summed it up this way: “Bring energy off the bench, and I’m happy I did that today.”

The Brex led 17-16 after the first quarter and 34-32 at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Stone had helped the Jets pull in front. His layup gave Chiba a 54-50 advantage and after a Watanabe free throw, his driving attack put the hosts in front 56-51 to close out the quarter.

With 9:25 left in the fourth, Gibbs’ thunderous dunk required league officials to make repairs to the rim, causing about a 10-minute delay.

After play resumed, Furukawa sank a 3 to knot it up at 56-56, signaling the start of one team’s offense heating up and another’s fading down the stretch.

Moments later, another Furukawa 3, his team’s third 3-point bucket in succession, capped an 18-3 run that gave Tochigi a 74-62 lead.

Jets veteran guard Yuta Tabuse, who contributed three assists and two steals, credited his team for its fourth-quarter hustle, saying he was pleased to see his team “step up and defend.”

Stone had a game-high 20 points with six rebounds for the Jets (1-3). Frontcourt mate Michael Parker added 16 points and seven boards and Yuki Togashi contributed 12 points and three assists, while captain Ryumu Ono had eight points and Hilton Armstrong scored seven.

Chiba’s offense equally distributed its attempts from 3-point range (11 of 29) and inside the arc (16 of 29).

Jets coach Atsushi Ono said Tochigi’s aggressive defense caused problems for his team in the decisive fourth quarter. This led to eight fourth-quarter turnovers and opportunities at the other end of the court for the Brex.

89ers 72, Levanga 64

In Sendai, St. Bonaventure University alum Dion Wright had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Kaito Ishikawa scored 14 points as the 89ers completed a weekend sweep of Hokkaido.

Dieye Sakamoto contributed 11 points and 11 boards for Sendai (3-1), which out-rebounded the visitors 53-36.

Daniel Miller and Brian Fitzpatrick each had 12 points for the Levanga (1-3), Yoshitake Matsushima scored 11, Takanobu Nishikawa had 10 and Takehiko Orimo nine.

Hokkaido made 10 of 20 foul shots.

Albirex BB 76, Sunrockers Shibuya 66

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, veteran power forward Clint Chapman scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Kei Igarashi contributed 12 points, 10 boards and seven assists as the hosts bounced back from a series-opening loss.

Kimitake Sato added 16 points, including four 3-pointers for Niigata, and Davante Gardner had 14 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks before an announced crowd of 4,848.

The Albirex (2-2) outscored the Sunrockers 22-11 in the fourth quarter.

For Shibuya (3-1), Kadeem Jack finished with 18 points and seven rebounds and RT Guinn had 12 points. Ira Brown contributed 11 points, 13 rebounds and two steals and two blocks and Leo Vendrame scored 10 points.

NeoPhoenix 70, Grouses 64

In Toyama, Robert Dozier, a University of Memphis alum, had a 15-point, 11-rebound, two-block performance to help San-en earn a second narrow win in as many days over the hosts.

Veteran center Atsuya Ota provided 11 points and eight rebounds in the victory and Richard Roby chipped in with 10 points and three blocks for the NeoPhoenix (4-0), who held Toyama to 14-for-54 shooting (25.9 percent) from 2-point range. Shuto Tawatari also scored 10 points.

San-en outscored the hosts 40-20 in the paint.

Former NBA big man Earl Barron paced the Grouses (1-3) with 18 points and raked in 11 rebounds. Masashi Joho had 12 points and Takeshi Mito scored 11, while Yu Okada had nine. Sam Willard grabbed 17 rebounds.

Toyama held a 20-8 edge in offensive rebounds.

The Grouses dropped the series opener by four points.

Evessa 78, Hannaryz 58

In Kyoto, Osaka raced out to a 14-0 lead to open the game and never looked back, earning a split in the two-game series.

The Hannaryz (2-2) trailed 28-6 after one quarter.

Florida State alum Xavier Gibson scored a team-high 17 points for the Evessa and Josh Harrellson contributed 11 points and 18 rebounds.

Osaka (2-2) won the battle on the boards (44-25 edge in total rebounds). Coach Dai Oketani’s team limited the hosts to 36.9 percent shooting from the field.

Yusuke Okada had 15 points for Kyoto and Marcus Dove scored 12. Kevin Kotzur finished with eight points and Hayato Kawashima dished out five assists.

Alvark 84, Northern Happinets 70

In Akita, Tokyo’s offense produced 30 fourth-quarter points to secure the win and wrap up the weekend with another victory.

The unbeaten Alvark (4-0) used an 11-0 spurt to pull ahead 71-61 and grab momentum in the fourth quarter.

The game was tied 54-54 entering the final stanza.

Troy Gillenwater led Tokyo with 21 points and sank 9 of 10 free-throw attempts and Diante Garrett had 18 points and collected seven rebounds. Daiki Tanaka added 16 points, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Joji Takeuchi had a team-high nine rebounds.

The Alvark made 23 of 30 foul shots; the Northern Happinets converted 4 of 6.

For Akita (1-3), Seiya Ando drained five 3s in a 23-point, five-assist outing and Kevin Palmer had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Shigehiro Taguchi finished with nine points before an announced crowd of 4,003.

Diamond Dolphins 78, SeaHorses 73

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya coach Reggie Geary’s squad used a 14-0 run that began in the second quarter and extended into the third to take control en route to a series sweep of Mikawa.

Ohio University product Jerome Tillman led the Diamond Dolphins (3-1 with 29 points and hauled in eight rebounds. Point guard Takaya Sasayama added 17 points, knocking down three 3s. Tenketsu Harimoto scored 13 points and also drained a trio of 3-pointers. Justin Burrell finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Nagoya took care of the basketball, committing only seven turnovers, in its second five-point triumph of the weekend.

Makoto Hiejima, Kosuke Kanamaru and J.R. Sakuragi all had 13 points for the SeaHorses (2-2). Sakuragi grabbed 13 rebounds.

Mikawa turned the ball over 14 times.

Golden Kings 77, Lakestars 49

In Okinawa City, Ryukyu rolled past Shiga, getting a big spark in the first quarter.

The Lakestars trailed 21-6 entering the second stanza.

Shuhei Kitagawa ignited the Golden Kings (2-2) with 21 points. He canned 4 of 6 3-point shots. Mo Charlo added 12 points, 13 boards and three assists. Ryuichi Kishimoto and Lamont Hamilton both scored 10 points and Anthony McHenry seven.

A 10-0 run gave Ryukyu a 26-6 advantage early in the second quarter.

Shiga (0-4) was held to 3-for-22 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc and 20-for-64 overall.

Julian Mavunga who had 24 points, was the Lakestars’ leading scorer.

* * *

Sunday’s B. League second-division results are as follows: Shimane Susanoo Magic 81, Ehime Orange Vikings 66; Fukushima Firebonds 81, Yamagata Wyverns 71; Gunma Crane Thunders 81, Aomori Wat’s 64; Ibaraki Robots 79, Iwate Big Bulls 71; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 75, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 59; Tokyo Excellence 83, Bambitious Nara 77; Kagawa Five Arrows 82, Kagoshima Rebnise 77; Nishinomiya Storks 82, Shinshu Brave Warriors 73.